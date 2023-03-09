WAWANESA, MB, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor; Andrew Smith, Manitoba Minister of Municipal Relations; and Brett McGregor, Director of the Souris River Recreation Commission, announced a federal investment of more than $832,000 to modernize the Wawanesa and District Recreation Centre and announced the completion of the project.

Through this funding, the Rural Municipality of Oakland-Wawanesa was able to upgrade the facility's HVAC system and replace the two ice plants, which had exceeded their life cycles. The chilling time of the hockey and curling rinks has now been reduced by 86%. Overall, these improvements will reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 33% and greenhouse gas emissions by 3.9 tonnes annually.

The updated recreation centre will benefit residents and visitors by increasing the quality of recreational community infrastructure in the region and reducing maintenance costs.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Rec centres are at the heart of small towns across Canada. Our government is proud to have contributed to the retrofit of this long-standing centre in Oakland-Wawanesa, providing residents with more options to stay fit and connect with their community, while reducing its electricity costs."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Manitoba's Building Sustainable Communities Program supports non-profits and local governments to invest in local priorities. We were pleased to provide $300,000 last year through the program for upgrades at the Wawanesa and District Recreation Centre. Manitoba recognizes the importance of working with municipalities and community-based organizations to help communities across the province."

Andrew Smith, Manitoba Minister of Municipal Relations

"We are incredibly grateful for the support and partnership of Infrastructure Canada in our project to replace our aging ice plants. With their assistance, we were able to take a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and achieving our sustainability goals by implementing an energy-efficient ammonia system. Their contribution has not only helped our organization, but it will also benefit the environment and our community for years to come."

Brett McGregor, Director, Souris River Recreation Commission

Quick facts

The Government of Canada invested $832,169 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Government of Manitoba contributed $300,000 and the Rural Municipality of Oakland - Wawanesa invested $325,000 in this project.

invested through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Government of contributed and the Rural Municipality of - invested in this project. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. Eligible applicants in Yukon , Northwest Territories , and Nunavut can apply for funding until March 28, 2023 .

, , and can apply for funding until . For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

