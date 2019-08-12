Federal support for two Saskatchewan flood mapping projects

REGINA, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Flooding is Canada's costliest and most frequent natural disaster. In Saskatchewan, 2011 to 2015 was the wettest period on record. Communities are looking for solutions to mitigate the costs and damages caused by flooding to businesses and residences.

Today, the Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, announced $560,000 in federal funding to support work on two projects in Saskatchewan under the National Disaster Mitigation Program (NDMP). Additionally, Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency will invest $500,000 and the City of Prince Albert will provide $60,000 to support this pair of initiatives.

Both of the projects announced today will provide flood mapping for 21 communities — representing over half the province's population — at high-risk of suffering recurrent flood damages, including Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, and Prince Albert. These flood maps will provide the data needed to help mitigate potential damages caused by flood events and help plan for flood risk reductions.

The Government of Canada cost-shares up to 50 per cent of eligible expenses for projects submitted by provinces and 75 per cent of eligible expenses for projects submitted by territories under the NDMP.

Since the launch of the NDMP in 2015, the Government of Canada has contributed over $826,000 under the program for five projects across the province.

Through the recently released Emergency Management Strategy for Canada, the Government of Canada is committed to working with provincial and territorial partners to better identify, plan for and reduce the impact of weather-related emergencies and natural disasters on Canadians.

"Across the country, and here in Saskatchewan, weather-related natural disasters are getting more severe, more frequent, more damaging and more expensive due to climate change. Through the NDMP, the Government of Canada is committed to working with all of our partners to better identify, plan for and reduce the impact of weather-related emergencies and natural disasters. The projects announced today will provide the tools to help Saskatchewan better protect the safety of our citizens and build safer and more resilient communities across the province. In Regina, these maps will help our city to make more informed decisions about future development and existing flood risks. "

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"This partnership is a positive step toward helping communities become more resilient in the face of climate change – a priority in Saskatchewan's Prairie Resilience climate change strategy. Flood mapping is vital for communities to manage potential flood hazards, and to implement effective mitigation measures."

- The Honourable Dustin Duncan, Saskatchewan Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency

"I am pleased to see proactive projects like this moving forward. Flood mapping is another tool to help local governments make informed decisions about new neighbourhoods and developments for their communities. Our aim is to help them prepare for risks related to this natural hazard and better protect our citizens."

- The Honourable Warren Kaeding, Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations

These projects will provide flood mapping in Regina , Saskatoon , Prince Albert , Moose Jaw , Yorkton , Weyburn , Melfort , Tisdale , LaRonge, Maple Creek , Wadena , Foam Lake , Northern Village of Air Ronge , Lashburn , Wolseley , Cudworth , Watson , Eastend , Arborfield , Gainsborough and Borden .

The NDMP reflects an investment of $200 million over five years, of which $183 million is available for cost-shared, merit-based projects with provinces and territories to reduce the impacts of natural disasters.

over five years, of which is available for cost-shared, merit-based projects with provinces and territories to reduce the impacts of natural disasters. Since the launch of the NDMP in 2015, the NDMP has approved funding for 363 projects across Canada that are helping to build safer, more resilient communities.

that are helping to build safer, more resilient communities. Through the NDMP, the Government of Canada is helping to address rising flood risks and costs and build the foundation for informed investments that could reduce, or even negate, the effects of flood events.

is helping to address rising flood risks and costs and build the foundation for informed investments that could reduce, or even negate, the effects of flood events. In addition to investing in provincial and territorial flood mitigation projects through the NDMP, the Government of Canada :

: is investing in public awareness activities and risk and resiliency tools like the Federal Flood Mapping Guidelines, to help all levels of government to make informed decisions around flood mitigation;



has created a new $2 billion federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund to support the infrastructure required to deal with the effects of a changing climate; and

is integrating climate resilience into the National Building Code and conducting research to factor climate resilience into the design of buildings.

is integrating climate resilience into the National Building Code and conducting research to factor climate resilience into the design of buildings.

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada , insured damage in 2016 topped $4.9 billion – passing the previous annual record of $3.2 billion set in 2013 – and the annual economic cost of disasters around the world has increased five-fold since the 1980s. Flooding damage has accounted for 80 per cent of federal disaster assistance payments over the past 20 years.

, insured damage in 2016 topped – passing the previous annual record of set in 2013 – and the annual economic cost of disasters around the world has increased five-fold since the 1980s. Flooding damage has accounted for 80 per cent of federal disaster assistance payments over the past 20 years. Studies have demonstrated that when structural and non-structural investments are implemented in concert, the result is 6:1 return on investment.

