Electors have options to find out where and when they can vote

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ --

For the by-elections now under way in Beaches–East York (Ontario), Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia), Elections Canada is mailing a personalized voter information card to registered electors in those ridings. The card tells them where and when to vote and has information about the accessibility of their polling place.

Most Canadian citizens who are eligible to vote in these by-elections are already registered and should receive a voter information card in the mail. There may be delays, depending on when polling places are chosen.

While the voter information card is helpful, electors do not need one to vote or to find out where and when they can do so. They can enter their postal code in our online Voter Information Service to check the location and hours of their assigned polling station on advance polling days and election day, as well as of their local Elections Canada office.

If an elector doesn't receive a voter information card, or if the information on their card is incorrect, they may not be registered or their registration may need to be updated. Electors can register, check if they're registered or update their address online at elections.ca. They can also contact their local Elections Canada office or call us at 1-800-463-6868.

We encourage electors who do receive a voter information card to bring it with them to the polls to save a step when they go to vote.

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The voter information card may be used as proof of address at the polls. Electors can use it with another piece of accepted ID to prove their identity. See the list of accepted ID.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]