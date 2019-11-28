Federal Safety, Security and Intelligence Career Fair

OTTAWA, Nov. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Recruiters from various federal government departments and agencies will be at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa on November 29, 2019, looking for prospective new employees.

This one-day event is specifically targeted to those who want to start a career in the federal government and work within law enforcement, national defence, intelligence and public safety.

The eight partners include the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), Communications Security Establishment (CSE), Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), Public Safety Canada (PS) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

The recruiting event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Shaw Centre, 55 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, Ontario. Admission is free.

Contacts:

CAF – 613-808-2658 or sarah.graham@forces.gc.ca;

CBSA – 613-957-6500 or sarah.graham@forces.gc.ca

CSC – 613-992-7711 or media@csc-scc.gc.ca

CSE – 613-991-7248 or media@cse-cst.gc.ca

CSIS – 613-231-0100 or media-medias@smtp.gc.ca

FINTRAC – 613-974-6875 or communications3@fintrac-canafe.gc.ca

PS – 613-991-0657 or media@ps-sp.gc.ca

RCMP – 613-843-5999 or RCMP.HQMediaRelations-DGRelationsmedias.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

