Federal-Provincial-Territorial Task Group Gathers to Advance Women's Economic Participation and Leadership

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Meetings between Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women and National Indigenous leaders and representatives offer an important opportunity for leadership from coast to coast to coast to discuss shared priorities, strengthen collaboration, and work together to make life better for all Canadians.

In this spirit of collaboration, Ministers and National Indigenous leaders and representatives came together today for a one-day meeting to discuss women's economic and political leadership, a commitment made at the 36th annual meeting of the Federal-Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women in October 2018. Two panel discussions took place, one on the skills for the future and opportunities for women in male-dominated jobs, and the other on how to advance opportunities for women's political leadership. They were also joined by private sector leaders and subject matter experts as part of a panel to outline best practices and identify opportunities for collaboration.

The meeting took place on the margins of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver, the world's largest conference on gender equality, to leverage the presence of FPT Ministers and Indigenous guests, as well as private sector leaders and subject matter experts who attended. Some of those in attendance at today's meeting included Kluane Adamek, Assembly of First Nations Yukon Regional Chief, Cybele Negris, CEO and co-founder of Webnames.ca, and Denise Williams, CEO of the First Nations Technology Council. They shared their recommendations to create environments that are more conducive to women's economic participation and political leadership.

"Our country works best when we come together and work hand-in-hand to address our most pressing priorities. I was pleased that Provincial and Territorial Ministers, and Indigenous leaders and representatives could meet on the margins of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference to collaborate and seek solutions to the barriers women face in leadership and the economy. Our discussions will build on the momentum created at Women Deliver and help ensure that gender equality is reached from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

Today's special gathering between the FPT Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women, National Indigenous leaders and representatives, private sector leaders and subject matter experts was chaired by the Honourable Maryam Monsef, federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality.

Today's meeting was attended by Ministers from Canada , British Columbia , Saskatchewan , Northwest Territories and Yukon .

, , , and . From June 3 to 6, 2019 , Canada hosted the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia . Held every three years, it is the world's largest gathering on gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of women and girls.

, hosted the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in . Held every three years, it is the world's largest gathering on gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of women and girls. The conference is part of a global movement to promote gender equality worldwide and give voice to a broad spectrum of people, including Indigenous peoples, youth and those living in conflict and crisis settings. It brought together more than 8,000 individuals—world leaders, influencers, advocates, academics, activists, youth and journalists—from more than 160 countries, with an additional 100,000 people joining virtually.

