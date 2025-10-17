OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's Federal, Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers of Health met in Calgary for a full day of discussions focused on strengthening the health and well-being of Canadians.

Strengthening Canada's Health Systems

Ministers reiterated their common objective to improve access, quality of care and health outcomes, and reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate on the pressing health challenges shared by each jurisdiction. They reinforced the role of each government in setting clear priorities for their respective health systems. Ministers discussed the importance of close collaboration on the Working Together and other bilateral agreements and agreed to establish a time-limited, senior-level working group on the review and renewal of these agreements. They also considered provincial and territorial concerns with the interpretation of the Canada Health Act Services Policy and committed to further discussion among officials by December 31, 2025.

Canada-US Relations and Pharmaceuticals

Ministers reviewed Canada–US health relations, including the impacts of cross-border policy developments and supply chain vulnerabilities. They discussed the need to develop strategies to secure and improve Canadians' reliable access to safe, affordable, and effective pharmaceuticals.

Mental Health and Addiction Services

Ministers welcomed the Commissioner of Canada's Fight Against Fentanyl, for an update on the opioid and fentanyl crisis. Ministers underscored the importance of working closely with their Justice and Public Safety colleagues in response to this crisis. Ministers further discussed shared priorities for continued collaboration on prevention, recovery, and culturally appropriate mental health and substance use supports. They also discussed the opportunity presented by Integrated Youth Services and their potential to increase access to care.

Building the Health Workforce

Recognizing the urgent need to grow and sustain Canada's health workforce, Ministers committed to urgently advancing solutions and removing barriers, such as engaging with respective immigration counterparts to improve pathways for internationally educated health professionals, accelerating foreign credential recognition, and working with Canadian regulators to adopt mutual licence-recognition models to enhance labour mobility for physicians, nurses, and health professionals across Canada. Ministers discussed the positive progress made by the Federation of Medical Regulatory Authorities of Canada to advance a federated licensure model, as well as progress made by regulatory bodies to onboard to the National Registry of Physicians and Nursys in Canada platforms.

Advancing Digital Health

Ministers highlighted the importance of continued collaboration in modernizing health care through improved health data and digital tools. They reaffirmed their commitment to interoperable digital solutions that enhance connectivity, empower patients, and support better care for Canadians wherever they live. Ministers also agreed that prescriptions should, with patients' consent, be digitally shareable in a secure manner as part of modern, connected health systems.

Public Health Priorities

Ministers acknowledged the importance of health security to collectively protect Canada against public health threats during the evolving global landscape. Recognizing that vaccines save lives and healthcare costs, immunization is a key tool to strengthen health security and Ministers will discuss coordinated actions at a future meeting, including strategies to build trust through community engagement. Ministers also received an update on recent measles outbreak, Canada's measles elimination status, and coordinated response measures.

Conclusion

Access to timely, quality health care is a fundamental part of what Canadians expect and deserve of their health systems. Ensuring that care is accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay, remains a shared commitment. Ministers remain committed to working together to protect and strengthen publicly funded health care systems within each province and territory. Minister Michel also committed to meet with provincial and territorial ministers following the introduction of the federal budget on November 4. Ministers renewed their commitment to work with Indigenous communities within their jurisdiction, and other Ministers and partners to improve Indigenous health.

* Québec remains fully committed to exercise its own responsibilities within its exclusive jurisdiction over health care, doesn't recognize the authority of the Canada Health Act over the administration of its health system, and has not adhered to the pan-Canadian strategies concerning mental health and addiction, health workforce, digital health and public health and intends to retain its full autonomy with regard to planning, organization, and management of its health system. Québec remains open, however, to share information and best practices with other governments in these areas.

**Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut, and Yukon are not parties to this communiqué as they are each in caretaker mode due to elections.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

