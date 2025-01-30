HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The annual meeting of Canada's Federal, Provincial and Territorial (FPT) Ministers of Health was held in Halifax, Nova Scotia from January 29 to 30, 2025. Ministers discussed shared priorities within the health sector, including the health workforce, digital health and health data, mental health and substance use, public health, and pharmaceuticals.*

Ministers held a productive discussion on the importance of respecting jurisdictional roles and responsibilities for each order of government. They took stock on the state of Canada's health systems, noting where there has been progress and identifying opportunities for collaboration where challenges remain. All governments are collaborating based on the principle of mutual respect for each government's roles and responsibilities, including exclusive provincial and territorial jurisdiction for the planning, organization, and management of their health care systems.

The issue of greater Indigenous engagement in intergovernmental work was raised and it was agreed further discussion on a future agenda was warranted. In addition, the unique challenges for Territories in providing comparable health care services to rural and remote northern communities and the need for ongoing collaboration with provinces was acknowledged. Ministers discussed the need to monitor developments and work together to respond to any impacts on Canada's health systems stemming from developments in the United States.

Canada Health Act

Ministers discussed the recently announced Canada Health Act Interpretation letter issued by the federal Minister of Health. Ministers discussed the importance of predictable and sustainable investments by all jurisdictions to support publicly funded health care systems, of encouraging innovation and advancing provincial and territorial strategies to improve access to health care. Ministers also discussed the need for ongoing collaboration on how virtual care is being integrated into their health systems.

Health Workforce

The health workforce is the backbone of health systems. Significant progress has been made on commitments Ministers made toward enhancing health workforce retention and domestic supply; streamlining the recognition of internationally educated health professionals; and breaking down barriers that prevent labour mobility.

Today, Health Ministers received the findings of a study on the education, training and distribution of health care workers in Canada. The study was conducted in response to Ministers' commitment to enhance Canada's capacity to build a domestic supply of health professionals and identifies possible actions to help meet health care demands in Canada. The study provides an overall analysis of the potential growth in supply and demand of key health professionals but identifies some important data gaps.

While the study projects anticipated shortages for some key health professions over the next 10 years, substantial growth is expected in other areas including the supply of nurse practitioners and physiotherapists. The study also finds that Indigenous Peoples face significant under-representation in the health workforce. Ministers noted this is an important initial phase of work and that projections will continue to evolve as measures are implemented. They requested that an FPT workplan be developed to address recommendations and next steps, which include increased collaboration between education and health sectors and more training opportunities for Indigenous Peoples developed in partnership with them. Health Ministers also acknowledged the important role of the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) and Health Workforce Canada (HWC) in supporting improved health workforce data and modeling capacity across Canada.

In addition, Ministers approved an ethical recruitment framework (the Framework) that will help guide the international recruitment of health personnel through key principles, such as global cooperation, transparency, fairness, accountability, and mutuality of benefits. FPT governments will work together to build awareness of the Framework and support its implementation with tools, resources and metrics.

Digital Health and Health Data

Better data sharing and access to personal health data will positively impact Canadians' ability to be active participants in their own care and will empower clinicians with enhanced patient information to support team-based care and improved patient outcomes. Aggregated and de-identified health data is equally critical to system planners, decision makers, and researchers to improve health systems and overall health outcomes. Ministers reviewed achievements made over the past year, including advancements in adopting standards needed to share health data within and, when appropriate, across systems, while safeguarding privacy. They also discussed recommendations to further improve the responsible stewardship of personal health information.

Ministers discussed the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI), which could enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and accessibility of health care services in Canada when appropriately harnessed. They noted the importance of accelerated adoption of AI, while strengthening safeguards for ethical and responsible use. Ministers approved the pan-Canadian AI for Health (AI4H) Guiding Principles, which outline shared values intended to guide each governments' efforts to support responsible and ethical adoption and use of AI across Canada's health systems.

Ministers also agreed to continue work to modernize the sharing of public health data between federal, provincial, and territorial governments and on a common approach to this work. This will build on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, incorporate Indigenous perspectives and enable more timely and effective responses to public health challenges.

Mental Health and Substance Use

Ministers continue to be seized with the impact of the ongoing overdose crisis as a serious public health concern, and the challenges related to mental health and addiction being faced by Canadians. While it is encouraging to see some signs of decreased rates of opioid and stimulant-related harms, the scale of these harms remains significant. Ministers discussed promising practices for mental health and substance use, and identified areas where further collaboration could enhance ongoing efforts to improve services and supports in a continuum of care, including for treatment and recovery. Ministers also discussed the need to continue to improve data collection and continually measure the results of actions in keeping with the evolving evidence of what works and in what context.

Public Health Priorities

Lessons learned from COVID-19 have highlighted the need to revitalize pandemic preparedness planning for all jurisdictions. Ministers provided support for governments and Indigenous partners to work together, with respect for each governments' jurisdiction over public health, on an approach and plan to advance pandemic preparedness, including Canada's Pandemic Preparedness Plan.

Pharmaceuticals Management

Ministers discussed the federal government's intent to develop the National Universal Pharmacare program and the continued implementation of the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases and negotiations on agreements with provinces and territories. While this is an important first step to improve health equity, Ministers highlighted the need for these initiatives to enhance rather than duplicate the existing programs of provinces and territories, maintain flexibility to customize these programs, and meet the needs of their residents to improve health equity, affordability and health outcomes. PT Ministers agreed those negotiations should consider the distinct situation, programs and priorities of each province and territory.

Conclusion

Public, accessible, and effective health systems are one of the defining achievements of Canada. Ministers will continue working together to uphold the Canada Health Act and assure Canadians that their health and well-being will always remain a priority for all orders of government.

*Québec participated in the meeting as an observer and is not party to this communiqué as it remains fully committed to exercising its own responsibilities within its exclusive jurisdiction over health care and has not adhered to the pan-Canadian strategies concerning human resources, data and virtual care, mental health and public health nor does it recognize the authority of the Canada Health Act over it's health system. Québec intends to retain its full autonomy with regard to planning, organization, and management of its health system, including drug insurance. However, Québec remains open to sharing information and best practices with other governments in these areas.

**Ontario is not a party to this communiqué as it is in an election period.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)