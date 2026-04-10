QUÉBEC, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Federal, provincial and territorial ministers* responsible for labour gathered today in Québec City in the spirit of collaboration to advance nation-building projects and matters that impact Canadian workers from coast to coast to coast, with a focus on improving labour mobility and workplace safety. Today's meeting was co-chaired by Jean Boulet, Quebec's Minister of Labour, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister responsible for the Maritime Strategy and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, and the Honourable John Zerucelli, federal Secretary of State (Labour).

Ministers discussed progress on a commitment by First Ministers to advance labour mobility by accelerating work to recognize priority health and safety requirements in the construction sector. This will support major infrastructure projects across the country, building a stronger, more prosperous, more resilient Canadian economy.

To make it easier for workers, especially those in construction, to move between jurisdictions without requiring re-training, Ministers endorsed the workplan on harmonizing occupational health and safety training curriculum with accelerated timelines, allowing each jurisdiction to determine how to implement it. Topics include:

Working at Heights and Mobile Elevating Work Platforms training by January 1, 2027;

and training by January 1, 2027; Consulting on training for Hoisting and Rigging and Trenching and Shoring by January 1, 2027; and

and by January 1, 2027; and Collaborating on training for Entry-level Construction Worker and Construction Supervisor by May 2027.

Ministers also directed officials to identify tangible steps to advance an interjurisdictional training approach by the fall of 2026. They also agreed to meet more frequently to ensure work continues to eliminate labour mobility barriers. Ministers will meet again in the fall of this year in Nova Scotia and in the spring of 2027 in Saskatchewan to discuss progress made.

In addition, ministers highlighted concrete progress achieved through sustained collaboration in recent years to harmonize occupational health and safety regulatory requirements.

Ministers also tasked officials to form a federal, provincial and territorial working group to develop a joint plan on addressing misclassification in the trucking industry, and to report back on progress in the fall of 2026.

At the international level, ministers noted progress toward Canada's possible ratification of International Labour Organization (ILO) C155, the Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 1981. Ministers endorsed the renewed Federal-Provincial-Territorial Strategy for Canada and the ILO for 2026 to 2028.

Finally, ministers concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to continued collaboration to support fair, safe, healthy and inclusive workplaces across Canada.

*Representatives from Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and the Northwest Territories participated in the meeting on behalf of their respective ministers.

Quotes

"Working together has always been our approach. That well-established collaboration supports our nationwide efforts to transform Canada's economy. We have all drawn inspiration from those who build. And for them, we are all making sure our labour force is strong, resilient and agile from coast to coast to coast."

– The Honourable John Zerucelli, federal Secretary of State (Labour)

"The changing world of work means governments have to work together, within their respective jurisdictions, to support workers and help businesses. By facilitating labour mobility and maintaining high health and safety standards, we are helping build a stronger economy and more modern workplaces."

– Jean Boulet, Québec Minister of Labour, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for the Maritime Strategy and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region

Quick facts

The Canadian Association of Administrators of Labour Legislation provides federal, provincial and territorial departments of labour with a collaborative forum to advance matters of mutual interest. The association's work is carried out through five standing committees on international labour affairs, mediation and conciliation, labour standards, occupational health and safety and strategic labour policy.

Through the Regulatory Reconciliation and Cooperation Table, the Canadian Free Trade Agreement established a process to address barriers, especially to trade and labour mobility within Canada. Currently, there are two occupational health and safety reconciliation agreements in place, signed in 2019 and in 2021.

Since its adoption in 2008, the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Strategy on Canada and the International Labour Organization (ILO) has enabled Canada to efficiently advance the ratification of ILO conventions. Currently, Canada has ratified 9 of the 10 fundamental ILO conventions.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Liane Kotler, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Labour), [email protected]; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Julia Ouellet, Press Officer, Office of the Minister of Labour, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister, Responsible for the Maritime Strategy and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, 438-822-2715, [email protected]