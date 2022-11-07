MONCTON, NB, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Jeff Carr, New Brunswick's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, co-chaired a meeting of federal, provincial and territorial Infrastructure ministers to discuss their shared priorities and strengthen their collaboration.

"Collaboration is key to building the infrastructure our communities need to keep growing and be more resilient. During today's meeting, my counterparts and I discussed our shared goals and the next generation of infrastructure programs. With our partners from coast to coast to coast, our government will continue to deliver for Canadians," said the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities.

The meeting was an opportunity to further strengthen working relationships. Ministers shared ideas on the next iteration of cost-shared infrastructure programs, and how to ensure they will meet the challenges and the opportunities facing Canada in the coming years. Ministers also agreed on the importance of flexibility to ensure federal infrastructure funding supports regional, environmental, economic, and social priorities.

"It is an honour to host these important meetings here in New Brunswick, alongside Minister LeBlanc," said the Honourable Jeff Carr, New Brunswick's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. "Building on the shared priorities we discussed today, the provincial and territorial ministers look forward to ongoing collaboration with our federal colleagues, towards stable and flexible long-term funding to assist with our respective infrastructure challenges including that of climate change and the growing need for infrastructure resiliency."

Communities across the country have been affected by climate-related disasters over the last few years. From atmospheric rivers and forest fires in British Columbia to Hurricane Fiona in Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec, these natural catastrophes are becoming more frequent and more severe. Minister LeBlanc underlined the Government of Canada's support for recovery and rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. In addition, Ministers committed to strengthening their collaboration on building climate-resilient infrastructure. Through these investments, communities are safer and can get back on their feet faster following a natural disaster.

Over the next few years, Ministers committed to sharing information and best practices to achieve their common objectives. They underlined the critical role that infrastructure will play over the next decades to address the challenges facing Canada – and create a cleaner, more resilient economy.

Quick Facts

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across . During this period, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $48 billion in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects.

