Federal Liberals and Conservatives Urged to Ensure Sustainable and Fair Fisheries

Commercial Fishing Organizations Demand Answers on Sustainability and Enforcement

SHEDIAC, NB, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Coalition of Atlantic and Quebec Fishing Organizations and the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance (UFCA) are calling on federal politicians to address critical issues in the commercial fishery. They have released a new document outlining seven pillars for a strong and sustainable fishery, urging political leaders to take action.

Commercial Fishers Seek Clear Stances from Political Parties

"We need more science and less politics in our commercial fishery. Conservation is key to managing our resources. To sustain fish stocks, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans must apply and enforce the same conservation rules for everyone. Fishing seasons ensure top-quality lobster products and sustainable stocks," said Bobby Jenkins, President of the Prince Edward Island Fishermen's Association (PEIFA).

Science-Based Management of Fisheries Licenses

"Decades of proper license management have built a sustainable commercial fishery. A 'one license in, one license out' policy keeps our fishery stable and supports strong coastal communities," said O'neil Cloutier, Director General of the Regroupement des pêcheurs professionnels du sud de la Gaspésie. "Adding more licenses increases pressure and risk."

Creating Jobs for Indigenous Peoples

"If the government is serious about creating jobs for Indigenous Peoples, it needs to crack down on the leasing of licenses. Indigenous fisheries should focus on creating jobs and opportunities within their own communities," said Gordon Beaton, President of the Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board.

Collaborative Solutions for a Sustainable Fishery

"The only path forward is to bring Indigenous Peoples, commercial fishing organizations, and the government together for frank and direct talks on sustainable fishery management," asserted Réjean Comeau, President of the Maritime Fishermen's Union (MFU).

Public Support for Sustainable Fisheries

Canadians support established fishing regulations, consistent enforcement of fishing seasons, and collaborative negotiations between the government, Indigenous leaders, and fishing organizations. "2025 will see a federal election and our members will be demanding to know where all the parties and their candidates stand on the issue of a sustainable commercial fishery. The commercial fishery is a critical part of the economy for coastal communities. Respecting and listening to the views of commercial fishermen could very well tip the balance in many ridings." According to Colin Sproul, President of the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance (UFCA).

For more details on the views of average Canadians on this important topic visit www.1fishery.ca for the survey report with the questions and data.

About the Coalition of Atlantic and Québec Fishing Organizations

We are a movement of fishermen committed to a sustainable, healthy fishery and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board (GNSFPB)

Maritime Fishermen's Union (MFU)

PEI Fishermen's Association (PEIFA)

Regroupement des pêcheurs professionnels du sud de la Gaspésie (RPPSG)

About the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance

The UFCA is an alliance of commercial fishery stakeholders calling for clear, responsible regulatory oversight for all fisheries – commercial, food, social, and ceremonial. Established in November 2020, the UFCA represents thousands of independent, multi-species commercial fishermen and fishery associations across the Maritimes.

