SHEDIAC, NB, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Uncertainty on the future of the commercial fishery will potentially put the sustainability of the lobster catch and jobs at risk according to the leaders of the Coalition of Atlantic and Quebec Fishing Organizations and the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance (UFCA).

The upcoming meeting of fisheries ministers from across Canada is a unique opportunity to make sure the commercial fishery remains sustainable. Action is needed from both federal and provincial officials.

For the Government of Canada, keeping independent enforcement officers on the water is critical to making sure no one fishes out of season.

"Enforcing one set of rules for everyone is the key to a strong fishery. Impartial, independent enforcement officers at Department of Fisheries and Oceans is at the heart of a sustainable fishery," according to Gordon Beaton, president of the Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board. "We are concerned about potential changes to enforcement, we need more, not less, independent enforcement of the rules."

Science, not politics, should be driving decisions on the fishery.

"Decisions on the fishery need to be fundamentally driven by science and the conservation of the commercial fishery stock. All efforts to fish must happen within established fishing seasons with direct oversight by the Government of Canada," said Colin Sproul, president of the UFCA.

In addition to the Government of Canada, provincial governments play a key role in fighting illegal fishing.

"It's time provincial governments step-up to slap significant fines or take away buying and processing licenses to those that buy illegal lobsters," says Bobby Jenkins, president of PEIFA. "It's not enough to focus on those illegally fishing – any organization that processes illegally caught fish out of season needs to face serious consequences."

Leaders of the Coalition of Atlantic and Quebec Fishing Organizations and the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance are calling for enforcement on land and water to preserve the sustainability of the fishery for everyone and to protect jobs in the region.

ABOUT THE COALITION OF ATLANTIC AND QUÉBEC FISHING ORGANIZATIONS

We are a movement of fishermen committed to a sustainable, healthy fishery and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board (GNSFPB)

Maritime Fishermen's Union (MFU)

PEI Fishermen's Association (PEIFA)

Regroupement des pêcheurs professionnels du sud de la Gaspésie (RPPSG)

ABOUT THE UNIFIED FISHERIES CONSERVATION ALLIANCE

The Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance (UFCA) is an alliance of commercial fishery stakeholders calling on the Government of Canada to establish clear, lasting, responsible, regulatory oversight for all fisheries – commercial, food, social, and ceremonial.



Established in November 2020, the UFCA represents thousands of independent, multi-species commercial fishermen, and fishery associations from across the Maritimes. Our membership also includes small to medium sized businesses that are directly or indirectly tied to the Atlantic Canadian commercial fishery.

SOURCE Coalition of Atlantic and Quebec Fishing Organizations

MEDIA Coordination: Annie Chiasson, [email protected], +1 (506) 727-8160