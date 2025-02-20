Tourism offerings and infrastructure across Saskatchewan will benefit from federal investments totalling over $2 million

SASKATOON, SK , Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Tourism is an important and growing part of the Saskatchewan economy. Statistics Canada reports a strong increase in travel spending in Saskatchewan, generating $2.85 billion in 2023. Tourism operators and communities across Saskatchewan are eager to offer a variety of recreational opportunities to new and returning visitors to experience distinct natural landscapes and cultural attractions. The Government of Canada is investing in tourism projects across Saskatchewan in recognition of the widespread benefits of the industry's continued growth.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced $2,083,074 in federal support for nine Saskatchewan tourism operators and organizations that add value to their communities and the provincial economy. Projects include new year-round and cold weather tourism experiences that showcase the best that Saskatchewan has to offer, from astronomical sights in the dark skies of Cypress Hills, to cultural and traditional experiences linked to Indigenous, Fransaskois and Ukrainian communities.

"Canada offers beautiful landscapes and rich cultural experiences to all who visit. I am proud that our government is investing in projects that highlight Saskatchewan and the prairies as a world-class tourism destination for both domestic and international visitors. Today's investments will help tourism operators boost their offerings, which supports local economies and communities in Saskatchewan."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister for PrairiesCan

"The Prairies offer unique attractions and experiences that put a spotlight on the region's diverse culture and landscapes. Across the country, the Government of Canada is supporting local tourism businesses and organizations through the Tourism Growth Program. In continuing to invest in the tourism industry, we're helping bring more domestic and international visitors to our country's vibrant communities large and small."

–The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"We are very grateful for the funding provided by PrairiesCan, which will enable us to develop new Economuseums® in Saskatchewan, as well as highlighting passionate artisans with exceptional skills, offering visitors an authentic experience."

–Kouamé N'Goandi, General Manager, Conseil économique et coopératif de la Saskatchewan (CÉCS)

"We are very pleased that Canada is providing this funding support for our Meadow Lake Tribal Council Regional Tourism Growth Project. This will help us to further develop and market our Meadow Lake Tribal Tourism Company, and all of our affiliated tourism operators. Like we say on our web site, "Let us be your guide!"

–Tribal Chief Jeremy Norman, Meadow Lake Tribal Council

Funding for these projects is provided through PrairiesCan under the Tourism Growth Program (TGP), which provides $108 million over three years to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations in developing local tourism products and experiences.

over three years to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations in developing local tourism products and experiences. The TGP contributes to the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

PrairiesCan is investing over $2 million in nine Saskatchewan tourism projects through the Tourism Growth Program (TGP). These investments support unique tourism experiences throughout the province that will provide local, national and global visitors with opportunities to enjoy Saskatchewan's distinct landscape and rich culture.

TGP provides $108 million over three years to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations in developing local tourism products and experiences. The program complements other federal, provincial and territorial supports for tourism and contributes to the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

The Ridge on Amisk Resort Inc., Denare Beach, SK - $221,564

This tourist spot is undergoing renovations including heating and electrical improvements, purchase of snow removal equipment, and upgrades to the sewer and water system to expand a seasonal operation for year-round service. This expansion allows the Resort to add new winter activities such as snowmobiling, ice fishing, skiing and aurora viewing, as well as adding seasonal Indigenous activities to their tourist offerings.





This tourist spot is undergoing renovations including heating and electrical improvements, purchase of snow removal equipment, and upgrades to the sewer and water system to expand a seasonal operation for year-round service. This expansion allows the Resort to add new winter activities such as snowmobiling, ice fishing, skiing and aurora viewing, as well as adding seasonal Indigenous activities to their tourist offerings. Blackstrap Glamping Resort Ltd. / JTS Tasty Treats Ltd. operating as Little Kahunas, Dundurn, SK - $250,000

The recipient is creating a four-season, luxury glamping experience in Blackstrap Provincial Park, including six fully equipped luxury geodomes, site preparation, utility services, interior finishing, decor, furnishings, and hiring four full-time equivalent staff. Visitors to Blackstrap enjoy a wide variety of recreational activities including biking, fishing, water sports, hiking, bird watching, sailing, ice fishing, and cross-country skiing.





The recipient is creating a four-season, luxury glamping experience in Blackstrap Provincial Park, including six fully equipped luxury geodomes, site preparation, utility services, interior finishing, decor, furnishings, and hiring four full-time equivalent staff. Visitors to Blackstrap enjoy a wide variety of recreational activities including biking, fishing, water sports, hiking, bird watching, sailing, ice fishing, and cross-country skiing. Cypress Hills Eco-Adventures Ltd., Maple Creek, SK - $250,000

Funding is helping this organization, operating as Treeosix Adventure Parks, build new rental accommodations within the Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. The new "dark sky suites" with custom astronomical viewing areas showcase the site's unobstructed view as a Dark Sky Preserve, a designation given to Cypress Hills by Parks Canada, and Alberta and Saskatchewan parks' authorities, in 2004.





Funding is helping this organization, operating as Treeosix Adventure Parks, build new rental accommodations within the Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. The new "dark sky suites" with custom astronomical viewing areas showcase the site's unobstructed view as a Dark Sky Preserve, a designation given to Cypress Hills by Parks Canada, and and parks' authorities, in 2004. Ukrainian Museum of Canada , Saskatoon, SK - $250,000

This museum is developing tourism experiences and implementing a digital strategy to raise their profile and increase visitor numbers. Established in 1936, the Ukrainian Museum of Canada is North America's oldest Ukrainian museum and houses the largest Ukrainian textile collections in North America , along with thousands of other artefacts and artworks.





This museum is developing tourism experiences and implementing a digital strategy to raise their profile and increase visitor numbers. Established in 1936, the Ukrainian Museum of is oldest Ukrainian museum and houses the largest Ukrainian textile collections in , along with thousands of other artefacts and artworks. Waterhen Eco Lodge Ltd., Waterhen Lake, SK - $250,000

The recipient, operating as Waters Edge Eco Lodge, is upgrading water treatment capacity and expanding their commercial kitchen. They are also implementing a marketing plan, including a digital marketing strategy for this Indigenous-owned tourism facility. Waters Edge Eco Lodge is an all-season tourism destination on the shores of Greig Lake, within the Meadow Lake Provincial Park.





The recipient, operating as Waters Edge Eco Lodge, is upgrading water treatment capacity and expanding their commercial kitchen. They are also implementing a marketing plan, including a digital marketing strategy for this Indigenous-owned tourism facility. Waters Edge Eco Lodge is an all-season tourism destination on the shores of Greig Lake, within the Meadow Lake Provincial Park. Mounted Police Heritage Centre, Regina, SK - $205,000

The Centre, operating as the RCMP Heritage Centre, is developing two new tourism experiences that will expand the centre's product offering to the shoulder seasons. The RCMP Heritage Centre is a place of discovery, exploration, reflection, and reconciliation. Guests of the RCMP Heritage Centre can experience both the historical and modern-day stories of the RCMP through a variety of traditional and multi-media exhibits, and rich educational programming.





The Centre, operating as the RCMP Heritage Centre, is developing two new tourism experiences that will expand the centre's product offering to the shoulder seasons. The RCMP Heritage Centre is a place of discovery, exploration, reflection, and reconciliation. Guests of the RCMP Heritage Centre can experience both the historical and modern-day stories of the RCMP through a variety of traditional and multi-media exhibits, and rich educational programming. Whitecap Dakota First Nation , Whitecap, SK - $156,510

Whitecap Dakota First Nation is establishing a cutting-edge Geodesic Dome Planetarium at Dakota Dunes Resort, enhancing their renowned stargazing experience with an immersive, year-round attraction. This facility will promote astronomy education and eco-friendly tourism, while minimizing environmental impact.





Whitecap is establishing a cutting-edge Geodesic Dome Planetarium at Dakota Dunes Resort, enhancing their renowned stargazing experience with an immersive, year-round attraction. This facility will promote astronomy education and eco-friendly tourism, while minimizing environmental impact. Conseil économique et coopératif de la Saskatchewan (CÉCS), Regina , SK - $250,000

The CÉCS, a Francophone Economic Development Organization (FEDO) and leader in the development of Francophone tourism in Saskatchewan , is receiving support to enable them to develop two new Economuseums®, integrate augmented reality technology into at least three Economuseums® and promote these unique sites across the province. Economuseums® are part of an international model that transforms viable craft enterprises into genuine tourist attractions. They offer visitors an immersion in traditional know-how, allowing them to meet the craftsman directly at his place of work and witness his creative process.





The CÉCS, a Francophone Economic Development Organization (FEDO) and leader in the development of Francophone tourism in , is receiving support to enable them to develop two new Economuseums®, integrate augmented reality technology into at least three Economuseums® and promote these unique sites across the province. Economuseums® are part of an international model that transforms viable craft enterprises into genuine tourist attractions. They offer visitors an immersion in traditional know-how, allowing them to meet the craftsman directly at his place of work and witness his creative process. MLTC Program Services Inc., Meadow Lake, SK - $250,000

To help grow the Indigenous tourism industry in northwest Saskatchewan , MLTC Program Services Inc. is implementing a regional marketing plan and supports, including product development, marketing tools, on-line sales development and a booking system. MLTC represents nine First Nations with over 19,000 members.

