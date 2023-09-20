OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Electric vehicles are a win-win for families looking to save money while reducing pollution — from cheaper refuelling to lower maintenance costs. The widespread shift to electric is also a tremendous economic opportunity, creating manufacturing jobs across the country to meet demands along the EV value chain.

To help drivers make the switch, the Government of Canada is supporting the deployment of a coast-to-coast-to-coast network of charging stations along highways and in communities' public places, on-street, in multi-use residential buildings, at workplaces and for vehicle fleets. To date, the government has supported installing almost 45,000 chargers across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $229,356 investment to Hypercharge to install 48 Level 2 EV chargers in 11 parking lots across Southern Ontario. Additional funding was provided by Hypercharge, bringing the total project value to $458,712.

All chargers, which will be available by December 2024, are helping Canadians confidently and easily get to where they need to go.

Today's announcement was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more available where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like these ones in Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a strong, healthy net-zero future."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We are tremendously grateful to be selected for this funding from NRCan to grow the availability of EV charging infrastructure and the adoption of electric vehicles in Ontario. We recognize that parking lot locations in these municipalities remain underserved by EV charging, and this investment ensures that we take a proactive step in addressing that gap."

David Bibby

President and CEO, Hypercharge

On-road transportation accounts for about 18 percent of Canada's total greenhouse gas emissions.

total greenhouse gas emissions. Federal incentives of up to $5,000 , as well as provincial incentive programs , are available to help more Canadians purchase or lease an EV.

, as well as , are available to help more Canadians purchase or lease an EV. The government's purchase or lease incentive program has been extended to March 2025 , and eligible vehicle models now include more vans, trucks and SUVs.

has been extended to , and eligible vehicle models now include more vans, trucks and SUVs. Before hitting the streets, Canadians can easily map out their route by consulting Natural Resources Canada's electric charger and alternative fuelling stations locator .

. The Government of Canada is more than halfway toward the goal of supporting the installation of 84,500 EV chargers by 2029.

