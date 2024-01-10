RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF WELLINGTON, PE, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Rural Municipality of Wellington has completed a feasibility and viability study to identify transit recommendations. The municipality will also expand the Sunset Drive sidewalk to enable safer pedestrian access to local businesses on this major road. These two projects are the result of a combined investment of $429,110 from the federal government and the Rural Municipality of Wellington.

Announced by Member of Parliament Bobby Morrissey and Mayor Irene MacCaull, these projects will provide safer access to transportation that connects residents to their community.

The feasibility and viability study was undertaken to provide recommendations for safer and accessible public transportation for residents of the Rural Municipality of Wellington and surrounding areas. The study included recommendations to improve access to essential community services, such as a school, skating rink, fitness center and cultural events. It also identified potential transportation options for employees and college students who do internships at Le Chez Nous, a local non-profit community care facility.

The expansion of the pedestrian sidewalk on Sunset Drive will include the installation of approximately 500 metres of concrete sidewalk. The expansion will allow pedestrians to safely access the local businesses on Sunset Drive. These businesses include a convenience store, garage, Access PEI offices, the postal office, financial services, childcare facilities and the Royal Canadian Legion, as well as fitness and recreational services.

By continuing to work closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that Canadians have access to infrastructure that can connect them to jobs, services, amenities, and their communities at large.

Quotes

"The upgrade to the Sunset Drive sidewalk is one of the many projects that show our commitment to the wellbeing of our communities. The investment will allow all residents to safely access local services and take part in physical activities such as cycling and walking. We value the benefits the investment will also have on plans to help the Rural Municipality of Wellington improve rural transportation to strengthen the community."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We appreciate the support from the government in allowing us to complete such an important project for the community to allow our residents to walk safely. This expansion provides an area for exercise and access to our businesses and public services and helps to reduce our carbon footprint. The transportation project will guide us to identify future actions for our community."

Irene MacCaull, Mayor of the Rural Municipality of Wellington

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $259,958 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) ($239,958) and the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) ($20,000) , and the Rural Municipality of Wellington is contributing $169,152 .

and the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) , and the Rural Municipality of is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The Rural Transit Solutions Fund is the first federal fund to target the development of transit solutions in rural and remote communities. It supports the development of locally-driven transit solutions that help people living in rural communities get to work, school, appointments, and visit loved ones.

A minimum of 10% from the RTSF's $250-million fund will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

fund will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities. The ATF and RTSF complement Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The Government of Canada is investing billions of dollars to provide predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing billions of dollars to provide predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated links

Feasibility Study (French only)

https://villagedewellington.files.wordpress.com/2023/12/etude-transport-region-evangeline-1.pdf

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Prince Edward Island

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Imelda Arsenault, (902) 439-2933, [email protected]