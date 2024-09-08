Sep 08, 2024, 11:15 ET
DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Mount Hope neighbourhood in Dartmouth South will soon have 32 new affordable homes for women and their children.
With funding and support from the federal government, the Province of Nova Scotia, Halifax Regional Municipality, and the YWCA Halifax, the YWCA Halifax has acquired 32 newly constructed two- and three-bedroom townhomes in Mount Hope Village. With one unit set aside for a superintendent, residents began moving into the 31 supportive housing units in August.
YWCA Halifax is working to move families with children into the units. In partnership with the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre, 10 units will be set aside for urban Indigenous families who are in core housing need and experiencing homelessness. Additionally, 12 units will be set aside for families currently living in hotels and being supported by Adsum for Women and Children. The remaining units will be filled from existing YWCA Halifax housing programs.
Funding for staffing, operations and wraparound services tailored to meet the needs of residents, such as support for maintaining the unit, referrals to mental health and healthcare services, and employment skills training will be provided by Nova Scotia's Department of Community Services.
Funding for this project includes:
Construction was completed in July 2024.
Quotes:
"Today's announcement demonstrates how the federal government is working with partners from all levels of government and non-profit organizations to create much needed affordable housing in Dartmouth. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the one announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Today's announcement means that more than 30 families will have a safe and affordable place to call home here in Dartmouth. Our federal government is always at the table and ready to partner with good stakeholders and other orders of government to build and acquire homes for individuals and families in our communities. Complete with wrap around services, these 2- and 3-bedroom affordable townhomes at Mount Hope Village bring us another step towards ending the housing crisis here in Nova Scotia — great news, but we must keep going!" – Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour
"Having a safe, supportive home means more than having four walls and a roof. We're pleased to play a role in creating inclusive, welcoming communities where the residents are able to grow and thrive. This is another great example of how government and community partners are working together to bring more affordable, supportive housing solutions to Nova Scotians, faster." – The Honourable Timothy Halman, provincial Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Legislative Assembly for Dartmouth East
"These townhouses will offer much needed affordable homes in a community of belonging thanks to the commitment of the YWCA, and the collaboration across orders of government. It serves as a strong example of what we can achieve when we work together in common purpose." – Mayor Mike Savage, City of Halifax
"This project demonstrates the art of the possible when we work together. When we lean into each of our respective expertise and with the support of all orders of government, we can achieve affordability and complete communities at scale. Quality modular housing and solid partnerships offer a viable way out of the housing crisis." – Miia Suokonautio, Executive Director of YWCA Halifax
"When we told some of the mothers in our current programs that they will have a forever home in Mount Hope Village, there were tears and dancing." – Danielle Hodges, Senior Director of Programs, YWCA Halifax
Quick facts:
