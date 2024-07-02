WINNIPEG, MB, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Neeginan Centre is getting infrastructure upgrades after an investment of more than $21.1 million from the federal government.

This was announced by Minister Dan Vandal and Kevin Chief, Neeginan Centre Board Member.

The Neeginan Centre is an important hub in downtown Winnipeg that provides programs and services to support the educational, social, and economic needs of Indigenous Peoples in the community. Incorporated in 1990, this non-profit organization operates in the historic Canadian Pacific Railway Station located at Higgins and Main.

Funding will support improvements to this 100-year old heritage building to address safety, accessibility, and environmental concerns. This work will include upgrades to the building's envelope, lighting, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems, resulting in energy savings and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. These efforts will help ensure that the centre can keep serving Indigenous communities for generations to come.

Quotes

"Having dedicated and permanent spaces to share culture is a key component of fostering strong Indigenous identities. The Neeginan Centre has long served as a gathering place for people to learn, share knowledge, and celebrate Indigenous heritage, and we couldn't be prouder of this investment towards energy-efficient improvements to this architectural gem. We will continue working with partners to support meaningful infrastructure investments with a net-zero future and reconciliation at the forefront."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Thirty-two years ago, a group of leaders of not-for-profit Indigenous organizations and their stakeholders, took an extraordinary risk to restore and renovate Winnipeg's historic Canadian Pacific Railway Station into a one-stop centre where the organizations could deliver services to their Indigenous clients in a much more efficient and coordinated manner - and - from a 'place of their own.' From the outset this building has benefited from the joint efforts, cooperation, and friendship between Indigenous and non-indigenous peoples who continue to make the Centre a better place to serve our communities. The GICB funding being a great example.

It is said a 'house is not a home until it has experienced a birth, a marriage and a death.' No marriage can be stronger. In the process of working together we have created new and lasting initiatives that have led to other developments like the welding, technical, and aerospace programs and spaces, as well as the student housing and child care facilities. Yes, these initiatives are the many 'children' that have born and nurtured here. As important though, are ´deaths' of many of the stereotypical perceptions of Indigenous people prior to the advent of the Aboriginal Centre of Winnipeg ten days before Christmas 1992. Today we are in Neeginan Centre - Our Place. Truly, it is now a genuine home. It has been, is and may it always be a place worthy of our continued support and investment."

Mr. William (Bill) Shead, Chairperson of the Neeginan Centre Board of Directors

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $21,163,956 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

,956 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 29.05% and greenhouse gas emissions by 225.18 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

On December 18, 2023, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada.

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

