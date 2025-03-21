BRAMPTON, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Reliable public transit is important to economic growth, reducing air pollution, and building affordable, connected communities.

Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the federal government's intention to support the Hazel McCallion LRT Extension in Brampton as part of the Metro-Region Agreement (MRA) stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF).

Brampton is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada. For that reason, it is vital that public transit continues to expand to meet the needs of its residents. The Hazel McCallion LRT is an 18-kilometre, 19-stop light rail transit project currently under construction from Port Credit GO station in Mississauga to Brampton's Gateway Terminal. By extending this LRT by approximately four kilometres, the project aims to provide better transit options to residents and connect more people to downtown Brampton.

Funding will be conditional on meeting the requirements of the MRA stream, including the development of an Integrated Regional Plan and the signing of a Metro Region Agreement for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, meeting all housing conditionality requirements, receiving a completed project business case from the Province of Ontario, and approval by the federal government.

Growing public transit infrastructure across the country is a key priority, notably where it supports key housing targets and encourages the construction of housing near transit.

"Our government believes in public transit. We are committed to improving and growing public transit infrastructure all across Canada. Strong collaboration between federal, provincial, and municipal government is essential to achieve this goal."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As Brampton grows, Premier Ford and our government have a plan to get residents the world-class transit they deserve, which is why we announced the extension of the Hazel McCallion Line into the downtown with a new tunnel that will benefit tens of thousands of riders every day. We will continue to work with our federal and municipal partners, as we expand public transit and GO service and build generational projects like Highway 413 to get families in Brampton where they need to go."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation of Ontario

"Today's announcement is a significant step forward in making the Hazel McCallion LRT Extension a reality for Brampton. As one of Canada's fastest-growing cities, this transit solution will enable 33,000 housing units and over 17,000 jobs that will help keep pace with our rapid growth. This project will provide reliable, sustainable and efficient transportation for our residents, connecting our downtown core to the rest of the region. Thanks to Minister Erskine-Smith for his second visit to Brampton, and the federal government for helping fund this transformative project for public transit, housing and downtown."

His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton

Announced on January 20, 2025 , Brampton Transit has secured federal funding of $106 million over 10 years through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's (CPTF) Baseline Stream. This funding will upgrade, replace, or modernize the City's public transit infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair.

, Brampton Transit has secured federal funding of over 10 years through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's (CPTF) Baseline Stream. This funding will upgrade, replace, or modernize the City's public transit infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair. Since 2015, the federal government has announced over $19 billion for public transit and active transportation projects in Ontario .

for public transit and active transportation projects in . Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. Baseline Funding provides stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding allows partners to access direct funding through periodic calls for applications that help address the evolving community priorities.



