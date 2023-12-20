Funding for this project is as follows:

Quotes:

"The federal government recognizes the importance of culturally appropriate housing for Indigenous peoples in British Columbia. The National Housing Co-Investment Fund supports projects that facilitate community integration and social support in a culturally respectful way, such as this one in Lil'wat Nation. Through continued partnerships with Indigenous leaders and organizations, we are helping create better opportunities for housing that is not only affordable and secure, but also culturally appropriate and empowering for communities across the province."– Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Housing is essential to everyone's inherent dignity and well-being.. This is an important initiative led by the community that will make a concrete difference in the lives of many families. Indigenous Peoples experience unique barriers when it comes to housing, which is why we will support initiatives, just like the one in Lil'wat First Nation, to help secure sustainable housing for community members. A home transcends being just a residence; it plays a pivotal role in shaping people's vision of the future."–The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

This investment has helped the Lil'wat Nation maintain its portfolio of affordable housing while improving the liveability of units for residents. This investment in some of our oldest housing stock represents an innovative approach to renewing our assets. The collaboration between multiple funding streams and flexibility were key to the project's success." – Kerry Mehaffey, Chief Administrative Officer, Lil'wat Nation

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund, previously the National Housing Co-Investment Fund), is part of the federal government's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Since the creation of the NHS, the government has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 and the repair of over 241,133 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

to support the creation of over 151,803 and the repair of over 241,133 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. Since April 2016 and as of September 30, 2023 , in addition to ongoing funding, Indigenous Services Canada has invested $1.80 billion in targeted funds (excluding operating expenses) of the committed $3.93 billion to support 4,631 housing projects across 611 First Nations communities. So far, 2,763 new homes have been built and another 5,956 homes renovated and upgraded, with many more projects currently in progress. Additionally, funding has supported 1,561 housing-related capacity development and innovation projects. This includes supporting the establishment and implementation of housing authorities and housing management training in First Nations communities.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca .

. This map shows ongoing and completed infrastructure projects supported by Indigenous Services Canada's investments in Indigenous communities across Canada .

