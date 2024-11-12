SURREY, BC, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is partnering with two organizations to support Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness in British Columbia and the Yukon.

Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs, Melissa De Genova, Director of Development Partnerships for VRS Communities, and Valerie MacGregor, Board Chair of the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion Foundation, announced more than $9.3 million for the projects through the Veterans Homelessness Program.

With a federal investment of over $4.7 million, the VRS Communities' Affordable Housing Program at Legion Veterans Village will provide eligible Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the Metro Vancouver area with financial assistance through rent supplements, as well as access to wrap-around services and counselling support. This program includes resources to help Veterans with disabilities access care and live independently in their communities. Additionally, the program offers temporary housing for Veterans travelling to Metro Vancouver for essential medical or rehabilitation services, ensuring they can access the care necessary for their health and recovery.

Through the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion Foundation, a federal investment of over $4.5 million for the Legion Foundation Rent Supplement Program will provide financial assistance to eligible Veterans and their families experiencing or at risk of homelessness in British Columbia and the Yukon. This will include supports such as rent supplements, utility payments, rental deposit assistance, and wrap-around support referrals.

Addressing homelessness is an essential part of Canada's Housing Plan and this program will help do that for Veterans, who have served our country courageously and selflessly.

Quotes

"Veterans have served our country proudly. These services are about being there for Veterans when they need us. These two projects will provide wrap-around supports and rent supplements, helping to ensure that all Veterans in our communities have access to housing and support."

Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"In the Yukon and across Canada, we recognize that those who served our country deserve more than just our gratitude—they deserve a safe place to call home. This investment ensures that veterans facing homelessness, or are at risk, can find the stability and support they need. Our commitment is to ensure that every veteran feels valued and secure in the community they helped protect, with access to the necessary resources and care for a fulfilling and dignified life."

Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"The VRS Veterans Affordable Housing Program offers so much more than housing. Built on a model of wrap-around support, this comprehensive program is designed to empower Veterans who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness. By providing integrated housing along with essential health and wellness resources, we're helping Veterans build skills, foster resilience, and achieve independence. Many Veterans in this program will be eligible to transition into housing outside the program, whether at Legion Veterans Village or within the broader community, as they reintegrate into civilian life."

Ken Fraser, Executive Director, VRS Communities

"The Legion Foundation believes that one homeless Veteran is one too many. We are excited to be part of this initiative to end Veteran homelessness and look forward to helping Veterans across BC and the Yukon."

Valerie MacGregor, Board Chair, BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion Foundation

Quick facts

The Veteran Homelessness Program supports Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The federal government is investing $4,785,085 in VRS Communities and $4,571,903 in BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion Foundation through the Services and Supports Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program.

in VRS Communities and in BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion Foundation through the Services and Supports Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program. The Veteran Homelessness Program is funding projects under two streams: Services and Supports Stream – $73,556,118 for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use. Capacity Building Stream – $6,257,644 for research and improved data collection and increasing the capacity of organizations to deliver tailored programs.

According to Census 2021, there are an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. It is estimated there are about 2,600 Veterans experiencing homelessness.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Through Budget 2024 the government is providing an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

Associated links

