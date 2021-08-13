SHAWINIGAN, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Michel Angers, Mayor of Shawinigan, announced a Federal Government contribution of $850,000 in the form of a forgivable loan for the J'ai mon appart' project.

This investment is made possible thanks the National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF), a key pillar of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy.

Construction of the two-storey building is well underway at 1520 10th Avenue in the Grand-Mère sector. This project will consist of 12 affordable units that will house people living with an intellectual disability (ID) or an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), as well as a resource person. Supervision services will be offered 24/7 to tenants to enable them to live in apartments and benefit from adapted services that meet their needs for autonomy and self-determination.

Construction of the project began in the spring of 2021 and will be completed in December of the same year.

Quotes:

"We believe in giving everyone a chance to succeed. That's why we are extremely pleased to support this wonderful project. This innovative and collaborative initiative will provide future tenants with more inclusive and affordable housing in the community they call home. It's a testament to the resilience of our community - and another example of the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain

"From the beginning of this adventure, we have accompanied our friends at J'ai mon appart' to help them find a location for this promising project. Our city is open to diversity and welcomes the establishment of J'ai mon appart'. We wish to highlight the courage and perseverance of the parents and wish them all the success they deserve."– Michel Angers, Mayor of Shawinigan

"The achievement of the J'ai mon appart' project in Shawinigan demonstrates that when a whole community focuses on openness and solidarity, it can contribute to improving living conditions for people living with disabilities. The financial assistance granted by the federal government is one such example: it allows us to build a building that meets high accessibility and energy efficiency standards. This is a great step forward!" – Michèle Lafontaine, Chair of the Board of Directors, J'ai mon appart'

Quick facts:

In total, J'ai mon appart' received a total of $898,000 in financial assistance, including $48,000 from the Seed Funding program and $850,000 from the NHCF.

in financial assistance, including from the Seed Funding program and from the NHCF. This project meets the NHCF accessibility requirements. All units are adapted for people living with a disability. In the absence of an elevator, only the six ground floor units are accessible for people with reduced mobility.

The project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency by 26.3% compared to the National Energy Code for Buildings - Canada 2015.

2015. In 2019, CMHC commissioned research examining the diverse housing needs of individuals with developmental disabilities.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 provides an additional $2 .5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1 .3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate .3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units. In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021 – 22 and 2022 – 23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

