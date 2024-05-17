SECHELT, BC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the shíshálh Nation have begun moving into to their new homes with the opening of 34 new affordable homes. The Nation has received more than $2.8 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund for the project.

Located at 5573 Sunshine Coast Highway, the project is called Our House of Clans, which represents the interdependence and cooperation of the five clans: Bear, Frog, Orca, Wolf, and Eagle. Tsain-Ko, which is the corporate arm of the shíshálh Nation, owns and operates the homes. Units range from studio to three-bedroom units. Amenities include a large multipurpose room with a community kitchen, conference area and classrooms for social programming, fitness room, entertainment spaces, a heat treatment room, underground parking and storage, and office space for shíshálh Nation staff. The ground floor also has 7,500 square feet of retail space.

Our House of Clans is constructed on land that is sacred to the shíshálh Nation. It is the site of the former St. Augustine's Indian Residential School administration buildings. A Reconciliation Plaza houses the totem called Carving Tears into Dreams of Reconciliation, created by the late Master Carver Tony Paul. The totem was developed and organized by the syiyaya Reconciliation Movement, and more than 1,500 people were invited to assist with the carving. Several shíshálh Nation artists are also featured in the building's design.

Funding for this project is as follows:

$2.8 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund

Quotes:

"The opening of Our House of Clans marks the completion of a long journey for the project, where many hands contributed with government support to take meaningful steps forward in the shared path of reconciliation. Designed by and for shíshálh members, the stunning 34-unit building will be a proud place to call home, and a long term gathering place for the Nation." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The opening of Our House of Clans is a meaningful demonstration of reconciliation, keeping our shared commitment to deliver culturally appropriate homes for members of First Nations, who face greater barriers accessing essential services like housing. Thanks to partners, shíshálh Nation members now have access to 34 new homes where they can grow with their families and stay close to their culture.". – Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing

"Our House of Clans is a significant housing development that is built on sacred land, symbolizing shíshálh Nation's resilient work to update the story of their lands. The opening of these 34 homes is a welcome addition to the community, and I celebrate as Nation members move into these new homes. These will provide a safe space for children and Elders to come together, lasting for generations to come." – Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund, is part of the federal government's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

As of December 31, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $42.99 billion to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.





The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF), previously the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. As of December 31, 2023, the Government of Canada has committed over $8.17 billion to support the creation of over 32,000 units and the repair of over 155,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

Additional Information:

