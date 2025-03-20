SAINT-BASILE, NB , March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada provided funding of over $1.7 million to repair 35 homes in Saint-Basile, for independent seniors.

The Résidences Sénateur Edgar E. Fournier, located at 10 Jos Soucy Street, completed their repairs in late 2021 and provides housing to independent seniors through affordable rents and flexible accessibility throughout the building. The repairs were designed to ensure the building operates efficiently for many years to come, while also extending its overall lifespan.

The AHF provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

Funding for this project includes:

$1,734,865 from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund

"Seniors deserve an affordable place to call home and to age in place in their own community. Today's investment in saint-Basile is bringing just that for our seniors. This is how we're helping seniors in New Brunswick and across Canada age in safe, affordable, and dignified housing." – René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche

As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units.

