SOOKE, BC, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the District of Sooke are investing more than $2.1 million to upgrade and expand the Little River pedestrian crossing and existing multi-use trail system.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser and Mayor Maja Tait, the project will help residents stay active while getting around their community, while better connecting neighbourhoods in the community to the city centre and nearby schools.

The upgrades and expansion entail conducting grade improvements to 180 metres of the current pedestrian trail on the eastern side of DeMamiel Creek – known as "Little River" by the T'Sou-Ke Nation – as well as creating a new trail on the western side. The project will also build a new pedestrian bridge with a viewing platform spanning the creek.

This investment is part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country. It's a big step towards healthier living and creating closer communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all.

"Canada is known for its natural beauty and rich cultural history. We're proud to support projects that honour that while better connecting our communities. Improving the trail network surrounding DeMamiel Creek will help Sooke residents and visitors alike get around safely and enjoy all that the area has to offer. We will continue to invest in active transportation infrastructure improvements across the country that make life better for Canadians."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This project will facilitate instrumental connectivity in our community. It will offer safe and efficient travel over Little River (Demamiel Creek) drastically improving residents' ability to reach desired destinations including schools, local businesses and recreation amenities. I extend my appreciation to the federal government for this significant investment that is certain to have a profound impact on how citizens get around town – alleviating the need for vehicle travel in a core area of Sooke."

Her Worship, Maja Tait, Mayor of the District of Sooke

The federal government is investing $1,307,610 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the District of Sooke is contributing $871,740 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the District of is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The federal government is investing billions of dollars to provide predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. This investment includes

$400 million through the Active Transportation Fund over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

through the Active Transportation Fund over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options to thrive.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal to encourage cleaner modes of transportation, such as low and zero-emission vehicles, transit and active transportation in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal to encourage cleaner modes of transportation, such as low and zero-emission vehicles, transit and active transportation in every community. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, providing affordable transportation options, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

