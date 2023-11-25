Federal government supports 10 new crisis detox beds in downtown Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The retrofitting of two buildings will create detox services at Lighthouse Mission, after an investment of more than $2.3 million from the federal government

Announced by MP Ben Carr, this project will help address the shortage of crisis detox beds in Winnipeg.

This funding will support Lighthouse Mission expanding the services it provides to people in need in the city's downtown core. After the renovation and rehabilitation of two heritage buildings on Main Street, the Mission will provide a safe detox space for up to 10 people at a time. This will ensure that those seeking treatment for substance use and addiction have access to resources that will aid in their path to recovery. Supporting services that meet an individual's needs across a spectrum is one of the actions the federal government is taking under the Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy, an integrated approach to address the overdose crisis and other substance use harms.

Essential building systems – including HVAC, energy systems, and fire safety – will be updated and currently unused spaces in the buildings will be brought up to the building code. Today's announcement also means that Lighthouse Mission will be able to redirect funds from utility bills to other essential programs offered. Once complete, these improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 70.1% and greenhouse gas emissions by 0.52 tonnes annually.

Quotes

"The federal government is working to ensure that people who are dealing with addiction have access to the necessary resources to support their recovery. Today's announcement is an example of how we are helping fund essential services to create more inclusive and caring communities."

Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Every person who uses substances is on their own path and has their own unique needs, there is no "one-size-fits-all" approach to addiction treatment and recovery looks different for everyone. We must take action alongside all levels of government, direct care providers, first responders, families and those with lived and living experience to support people who use drugs, making sure they get the care they need, when they need it. Organizations like the Lighthouse Mission provide a beacon of hope for their community, and I am so pleased that they are providing this much needed care and support for people who use drugs in Winnipeg."

Hon. Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

"There are challenges our city is facing when it comes to homelessness, addiction, and street safety. I want to thank the dedicated staff and volunteers at Lighthouse Mission and our federal and provincial partners for their commitment to working together to address these shared challenges. The much-needed renovation of these Main Street buildings will create a safe and welcoming space to support individuals on their journey towards recovery."

His Worship Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg

"For us here at Lighthouse Mission, serving our guests is much more than just providing a warm meal. It is so important when we connect with our friends each and every day to meet them where they are at. The struggles they face each day are so real. With addiction being so rampant and devastating in our community and the tremendous strain on resources to gain access to life changing programs; adding a service such as our detox crisis beds is not just an option - it is necessary. Each and every day we can help our guests with the comfort of a smile, a warm meal, a kind word - and now a chance for freedom and a new life. We are so grateful for the generous support to help us realize this dream."

Peter McMullen, Director of Lighthouse Mission

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,395,590 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The City of Winnipeg is contributing $23,000 and Lighthouse Mission is investing $205,898 .

is investing in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The is contributing and Lighthouse Mission is investing . The Government of Manitoba has previously announced an investment of $300,000 towards this project.

has previously announced an investment of towards this project. The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live, and come together by cutting pollution, making them more affordable, and supporting thousands of jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 % of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar through reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping communities develop a higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs, or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar through reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping communities develop a higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs, or upgrades. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

