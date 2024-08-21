Federal government supporting innovation and energy upgrades for affordable homes in Whitehorse

WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing more than $14 million to support improved energy efficiency for new supportive housing in Whitehorse through renovations and upgrades to The Hearth, located at 4051 4th Avenue, which was the former Coast High Country Inn. An additional $5 million has been provided to support innovative programing to assist residents achieve success.

Total funding for this project includes:

The Hearth will see the transformation of the former High Country Inn into 67 self-contained suites. (CNW Group/Government of Canada) The Hearth is a new permanent supportive housing project operated by the Safe at Home Society for individuals who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

$16.4 million from the federal government through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), including almost $11.4 million through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGHA) program and $5 million through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF)

from the federal government through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), including almost through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGHA) program and through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF) $3.3 million from Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC), including $1.6 million through the Northern Responsible Energy Approach to Community Heat and Electricity (REACHE) program, and $1.7 million through the Climate Change Preparedness in the North (CCPN) program. $140,000 in contributions from the City of Whitehorse through the Rental and Supportive Housing Development Incentive and the Non-Profit or Non-Governmental Organization Incentive. The Safe At Home Society's project is also eligible for future municipal tax grants upon completion.

The funds from CGAH and CIRNAC will be used to modernize and improve the energy efficiency of 67 new affordable units for women, youth, Indigenous Yukoners and individuals facing or at-risk of homelessness.

The CGAH funding will improve indoor air quality, comfort, and quality of life through retrofits, including upgrades to the building envelope, windows and doors, installing a propane boiler, and upgrading plumbing and fixtures to support water conservation. The Northern REACHE program will support the installation of heat recovery ventilators and solar PV panels in the building and the CCPN program will support the design phase and administrative capacity of the project.

Funding from AHIF will be used to provide supportive programs for residents. Through the AHIF, Safe at Home Society (SAHS) will expand programs for community members and develop a social enterprise business with the goal of generating a modest income.

The project will be owned and operated by the SAHS. The conversion is expected to be complete by 2026.

Quotes:

"Through the federal government's investments, Safe at Home Society will complete significant energy upgrades to the former High Country Inn, creating 67 units as a new supportive housing location called The Hearth. This funding will also enable Safe at Home Society to expand their supportive programs for at-risk persons, increasing access for Yukoners. This announcement reflects our government's commitment to affordable and supportive housing, and to ensuring that everyone has a place to call home."– Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities

"Homelessness and the housing gap have real social and economic impacts in northern communities. By supporting Safe at Home Society's housing initiative in Whitehorse, we're addressing homelessness in the Yukon which will lead to a safer and more prosperous community over the long-term." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Ensuring that all Yukoners have a place to call home is essential for the wellbeing of the territory as well as safety and security in downtown Whitehorse. The Safe at Home Society has been crucial in advancing this work, and the Yukon government takes pride in supporting their significant contributions over the years. By working together with the Government of Canada and the Safe at Home Society, we are helping ensure the availability of safe, supportive, and permanent housing, which is key to enhancing the wellbeing of Yukoners. This investment is a key component of our strategy to address homelessness and is vital to our Downtown Whitehorse Safety Response Action Plan." – Ranj Pillai, Premier and Minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation

"The Safe at Home Society is grateful for the additional federal and municipal funding that will provide 67 permanent, safe, and affordable housing units to the community. Not only will this project be environmentally friendly, it will also offer low-barrier, supportive housing and programming that will create a community and work towards our ultimate goal of ending and preventing homelessness in the Yukon." – Kate Mechan, Executive Director, Safe at Home Society

Quick facts:

This project also received funding that was previously announced:

January, 2022:

$5 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative, provided to Yukon Housing Corporation and $10 million through the Affordable Housing Fund as part of the $40 million northern carve out.

through the Rapid Housing Initiative, provided to Yukon Housing Corporation and through the Affordable Housing Fund as part of the northern carve out. $1 million from Yukon Housing Corporation through the Housing Initiatives Fund

February, 2024

$6.9 million from Yukon Housing Corporation

from Yukon Housing Corporation $1 million from Yukon Housing Corporation's Housing Initiative Fund and $5 million from the Rapid Housing Initiative, announced in January 2022 , to Safe at Home Society

Additional Information

The Canada Greener Affordable Housing program aims to achieve net-zero and climate resilience and contribute to Canada's Emission Reduction Plan and the forthcoming Green Buildings Strategy (GBS) to help meet net-zero emission by 2050. Specifically, deep energy retrofits under the CGAH program must target: a 70% reduction in energy consumption relative to pre-retrofit performance; and an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions relative to pre-retrofit performance.

program aims to achieve net-zero and climate resilience and contribute to Emission Reduction Plan and the forthcoming Green Buildings Strategy (GBS) to help meet net-zero emission by 2050. Specifically, deep energy retrofits under the CGAH program must target: The CGAH falls under the suite of programs delivered through Canada Greener Homes Initiative. This includes the Canada Greener Homes Grant (CGHG), and the Canada Greener Homes Loan (CGHL) for homeowners.

falls under the suite of programs delivered through Canada Greener Homes Initiative. This includes the Canada Greener Homes Grant (CGHG), and the Canada Greener Homes Loan (CGHL) for homeowners. CGAH gives affordable housing providers the necessary support to make energy efficient upgrades that will lead to deeper reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

gives affordable housing providers the necessary support to make energy efficient upgrades that will lead to deeper reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF) is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS). NHS is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

is part of National Housing Strategy (NHS). NHS is an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The AHIF supports innovative home builders to scale-up their ideas and disrupt the industry, to evolve the affordable housing sector and build the next generation of homes in Canada .

. Northern REACHE supports renewable energy, energy efficiency projects, and capacity building projects in the Yukon , Northwest Territories , Nunavut , Nunavik, and Nunatsiavut.

supports renewable energy, energy efficiency projects, and capacity building projects in the , , , Nunavik, and Nunatsiavut. CCPN program supports climate change adaptation projects in the Yukon , Northwest Territories , Nunavut , Nunavik, Nunatsiavut, NunatuKavut, and Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory.

Additional Information:

