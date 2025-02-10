Federal government supporting energy upgrades for affordable homes in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing more than $15.5 million to enhance energy efficiency for 420 affordable homes in Vancouver through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) program and an additional $511,000 through the Affordable Housing Fund.

The funding is being used to identify and implement deep energy retrofits with the goal of improving the energy efficiency and increasing the longevity of residential buildings serving low- and moderate-income households

The announcement was held at Parkdale Manor, located at 4425 Trafalgar Street, adjacent to the two-storey Cypress building and the three-storey Dogwood building originally built in 1962. The buildings are operated by Calling Ministries, a non-profit providing independent living and healthy on-site activities to seniors over 55.

This funding is supporting the comprehensive renovation of the building, including in-room heat pumps providing heat and air conditioning; hot water heat pumps; energy recovery ventilation; double-pane windows; improved insulation and new exterior cladding; new roofs; new exterior stairs; improved accessibility on main floors; electrical upgrades; new enterphone system; and new flooring, lighting, and paint in hallways and suites.

Total funding for this project includes:

$5.2 million from the federal government through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing program, delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

$80,000 from the City of Vancouver through a Development Cost Levy (DCL) exemption

$25,000 from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

A list of all projects receiving funding is appended below.

Quotes:

"By investing more than $16 million through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing program and the Affordable Housing Fund in retrofitting affordable homes in Vancouver, we are not only improving the quality of life for residents in our city but also contributing to a greener future. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to supporting communities, fostering long-term prosperity, while supporting upgrades and renovations that will lower our carbon footprint." –The Honourable Joyce Murray, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra

"Calling Ministries is full of gratitude for this Canada Greener Affordable Housing program and what it has meant for the residents of the Cypress and Dogwood buildings. In order to retain the current level of highly affordable rents in these buildings and to keep our seniors in place through an onsite relocation plan, we needed funding assistance to offset the high capital cost of renovating. Our seniors are thrilled with the improvements they are seeing. The energy efficiency measures have not only resulted in an energy efficiency gain of over 70% and GHG reduction of over 90%, but also the heat pumps allow for greater comfort during the winter, and air conditioning during heat waves in the summer." – Terry Robertson, CEO, Calling Ministries

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) program aims to support climate resilience and contribute to Canada's Emission Reduction Plan and the forthcoming Green Buildings Strategy (GBS) to help meet net-zero emission by 2050. Specifically, deep energy retrofits under the CGAH program must target: a 70% reduction in energy consumption relative to pre-retrofit performance; and an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions relative to pre-retrofit performance.

program aims to support climate resilience and contribute to Emission Reduction Plan and the forthcoming Green Buildings Strategy (GBS) to help meet net-zero emission by 2050. Specifically, deep energy retrofits under the CGAH program must target: CGAH falls under the suite of programs delivered through Canada Greener Homes Initiative. This includes the Canada Greener Homes Grant (CGHG), and the Canada Greener Homes Loan (CGHL) for homeowners.

CGAH gives affordable housing providers the necessary support to make energy efficient upgrades that will lead to deeper reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding

Project Total Units Funding Dogwood and Cypress 4425 Trafalgar, 36 $5,281,622 Shelter – address confidential 10 $64,900 Morland Kennedy 2495 West 3 Ave 31 $2,450,000 Helen's Court – 2137 1 Ave 44 $49,700 Brookland Court – 540 Helmcken Street 78 $90,000 Antkiw Court – 1534 East 4 Ave 21 $53,500 Beatrice Terrace – 1877 East Georgia 18 $53,500 Griffin's Walk Housing Co-op – 449 44 Ave E 32 $57,700 Westerdale Housing Cooperative – 1507 E 2nd Av 19 $117,400 Gordon Fahrni – 1630 Barclay St. 42 $3,960,000 Soroptimist Lions – 1444 East 13 Ave 25 $51,500 Kings Daughters – 1400 East 11 Ave 29 $49,000 China Creek Housing Co-op – 1230 E 8 Ave E 35 $3,277,781 CGAH $511,608 AHF

