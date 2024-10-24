BRANDON, MB, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing $3.49 million to enhance energy efficiency for 28 affordable homes for seniors in Brandon through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) program.

Located at 1321 13th Street, the three-storey building was originally built in 1956 as a personal care home, before being purchased in 1986 and renovated for use as a seniors housing complex. The building is operated by Parkview Seniors Housing Co-Op, a non-profit co-operative for persons over 55+.

This funding is supporting the comprehensive renovation of the building, including insulation upgrades, window and door replacements, and heating and cooling system enhancements.

Total funding for this project includes:

$3.4 million from the federal government through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing program, delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Quotes:

"By investing $3.4 million through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing program for this project, we are not only improving the quality of life for seniors in Brandon but also contributing to a greener future. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to supporting communities and fostering long-term prosperity." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Parkview is delighted to be doing their part in the seniors' affordable housing shortage in Canada by ensuring this 28-unit is being readied for use by future generations of seniors. We acknowledge the Federal Government's commitment to helping Canada reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. We also acknowledge the enormous support of Boge & Boge (1980) Ltd., in assisting Parkview through the process and ensuring Parkview remains a truly affordable seniors housing building for the future." – Margaret Ireland, Manager of Parkview Seniors Housing Co-Op

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

As of June 2024 , the federal government has committed $54.28 billion to support the creation of over 149,000 units and the repair of over 288,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.



The Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) program aims to support climate resilience and contribute to Canada's Emission Reduction Plan and the forthcoming Green Buildings Strategy (GBS) to help meet net-zero emission by 2050. Specifically, deep energy retrofits under the CGAH program must target:

a 70% reduction in energy consumption relative to pre-retrofit performance; and an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions relative to pre-retrofit performance.



CGAH falls under the suite of programs delivered through Canada Greener Homes Initiative. This includes the Canada Greener Homes Grant (CGHG), and the Canada Greener Homes Loan (CGHL) for homeowners.

CGAH gives affordable housing providers the necessary support to make energy efficient upgrades that will lead to deeper reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Additional Information:

