Federal government partnering with Siemens Canada to establish new R&D centre in Oakville, Ontario

Proposal would see the establishment of an R&D hub focused on battery technologies

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the critical role batteries and battery components play in the global movement toward a net-zero economy. As the world shifts to electric vehicles and cutting-edge technologies, the demand for batteries is surging, and Canada has a unique opportunity to capitalize on this demand by fostering strategic investments.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, reaffirmed the government's commitment to building Canada's clean energy future by announcing her support for Siemens Canada's proposal to establish a Global AI Manufacturing Technologies R&D Centre for Battery Production in Canada. This centre will focus on pioneering research and development aimed at advancing battery efficiency and production methods, ensuring Canada remains competitive in the race to lead the clean energy revolution.

By supporting this initiative, the Government of Canada is positioning the country as a global leader in the battery industry and reinforcing its commitment to building a robust national ecosystem. This project will foster collaboration between academia, industry leaders and researchers to accelerate battery innovations, solidifying Canada's role as a key player in the green economy.

This announcement is a significant step in the government's strategy to strengthen Canada's position in the global supply chain, reduce emissions and build a clean, competitive economy that delivers good jobs and lasting prosperity for Canadians. The Government of Canada is sending a clear message: We are committed to a cleaner, more resilient future, and we will take bold action to ensure Canada thrives in a low-carbon world.

"Canada is a world leader in battery manufacturing, including here at home in Oakville. Thanks to our skilled workforce and our access to global markets, Siemens is choosing Canada for its research and development centre. This is great news for innovators and for our community."

– The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The establishment of a Global AI Manufacturing Technologies R&D Centre for Battery Production in Canada will help advance Canada's national battery and EV ecosystem and will foster collaboration with higher education institutions and battery manufacturers to innovate production in the industry. With investment from Siemens and the support of the federal government, this initiative will not only enhance Canada's competitiveness in the global battery market but also contribute to the country's economic growth."

– Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada

Founded in 1847 in Germany , Siemens is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility and health care.

, Siemens is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility and health care. Siemens Canada has been part of the Canadian fabric for more than 112 years, and the company's technology is well positioned to support national priorities, including competitiveness, energy efficiency and the mitigation of climate change impacts.

has been part of the Canadian fabric for more than 112 years, and the company's technology is well positioned to support national priorities, including competitiveness, energy efficiency and the mitigation of climate change impacts. The company is seeking to establish a hub that would be the headquarters of Siemen's global battery research and development activities.

In 2024, Siemens Canada had revenues of approximately CAN$2.2 billion. The company has approximately 4,400 employees from coast to coast and 37 office and production facilities across Canada .

