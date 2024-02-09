PORT WILLIAMS, NS, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Port Williams will improve the quality of its drinking water and increase its capacity to manage wastewater after to a combined investment of over $1 million from the federal and provincial governments and the Village of Port Williams.

Announced by MP Kody Blois and Minister John Lohr, this project will improve access to drinking water and provide the community with an increased capacity to manage of wastewater. Lewis Benedict, Chair of the Village of Port Williams Commission was also in attendance.

In all, 313 metres of water mains, sewer mains, and lateral connections will be replaced along High Street. Investing in local water and wastewater systems is key to supporting quality of life, protecting waterways, and positioning communities for continued growth.

Quotes

"As our communities grow, demand on infrastructure grows. Today's investment will ensure the Village of Port Williams has an improved capacity to manage water and wastewater, which will help safeguard the environment and the health of those who live here."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Modern, safe and efficient water and wastewater infrastructure is key to building healthy communities. This investment will help ensure the Village of Port Williams has access to safe, clean drinking water and a good system for managing wastewater that will support continued growth for years to come."

The Honourable John Lohr, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The Village of Port Williams is pleased to be working collaboratively with the Federal and Provincial governments on important infrastructure projects that help ensure our Village has the capacity to support growth and provide high quality water and wastewater services to the community. Projects like this would not be possible without their continued support."

Lewis Benedict, Chair of the Village of Port Williams Commission

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $400,000 through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $333,333 , and the Village of Port Williams is contributing $268,256 .

through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing , and the is contributing . This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, over 30 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $60 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $50 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Carole Rankin, Communications Advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing,902-399-8173, [email protected]; Brock McDougall, Chief Administrative Officer / Clerk, Village of Port Williams, 902-670-5722, [email protected]