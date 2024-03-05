BRIDGETOWN, NS, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Bridgetown will increase its capacity to manage wastewater after a combined investment of $682,000 from the federal and provincial governments and the Municipality of the County of Annapolis.

Announced by MP Kody Blois, Minister John Lohr, and Warden Alex Morrison, this project will extend wastewater collection services to a new seniors' home re-development.

Wastewater collection infrastructure will be extended by approximately 550 metres. The extension will run from the existing sewer main termination on Church Street in Bridgetown to the Mountains and Meadows Home re-development site. The sewer main will run beside Church Street within existing or new easements.

Quotes

"Investments like the one made today in Bridgetown ensure that essential services like wastewater maintenance are in place. The extension of the Church Street sewer main is allowing for the growth and development of the community while we ensure our waterways and ecosystems are protected."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This is great news for residents of Bridgetown. Supporting local water and wastewater infrastructure is crucial for enhancing the well-being of residents, safeguarding waterways, and fostering growth in communities."

The Honourable John Lohr, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"We (Council) are pleased to be part of a project that strives to enhance the quality of life for our residents. This project clearly demonstrates the good that can happen when all levels of government partner to invest in the improvement of infrastructure to advance community growth and development."

Alex Morrison, Warden for the Municipality of the County of Annapolis

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $272,800 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $227,333 and the Municipality of the County of Annapolis is contributing $181,867 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the Municipality of the County of Annapolis is contributing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 50 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $310 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $420 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from climate change to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from climate change to environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and help communities become stronger.

