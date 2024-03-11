BARRINGTON, NS, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Barrington will improve its wastewater treatment after a combined investment of more than $1.1 million from the federal and provincial governments, along with the Municipality of the District of Barrington.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Minister John Lohr, and Warden Eddie Nickerson, this project will support the management and treatment of wastewater in Barrington by improving the plant's overall performance.

The project consists of installing: a stainless steel dewatering centrifuge unit, monitoring and control equipment, a liquid polymer system, positive displacement sludge feed pumps, a sludge conveyor system, and a new dewatering building to house the centrifuge unit and associated polymer system. As a result of this new infrastructure, the facility will improve its capacity to treat sludge in the oxidation ditch by dewatering one week's worth of sludge production in 24 hours. This will also reduce the cost of off-site hauling.

Quotes

"Demands on wastewater infrastructure grow as our communities grow. Today's investment will ensure Barrington has an improved capacity to manage wastewater, which will support the continued growth of the area while protecting our local waterways."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This project represents a significant leap forward in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the local wastewater treatment facility in Barrington. It's a practical step forward for the community's wastewater system, making things more efficient and cost-effective and the Province is proud to be a partner in this work."

The Honourable John Lohr, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Investing in modern equipment like the stainless-steel dewatering centrifuge unit and accompanying systems is crucial for enhancing our municipality's wastewater treatment capabilities. We're grateful to the federal and provincial governments whose support enables smaller rural municipalities like ours to maintain and upgrade vital infrastructure."

Eddie Nickerson, Warden of the Municipality of Barrington

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $454,800 through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $379,000 and the Municipality of the District of Barrington is contributing $303,200 .

through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the Municipality of the District of is contributing . This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, over 30 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $60 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $50 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

