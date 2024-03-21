HALIFAX, NS, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced at the former site of the Highway 101 landfill after a combined investment of over $500,000 from the federal and Nova Scotia governments along with the Halifax Regional Municipality.

This was announced by Parliamentary Secretary Darrell Samson, Minister Brad Johns, and Mayor Mike Savage.

From 2005 to 2022, methane gas was collected from the former landfill to produce electricity. As the methane supply in the closed landfill has significantly declined, producing electricity is no longer a viable option.

Through an engineering study, this project will determine what infrastructure is needed for the collection and treatment of landfill gas. The project also includes the construction and installation of the required infrastructure that will reduce pollutants, odours, and greenhouse gas emissions from the landfill site.

Quotes

"This project will ensure that greenhouse gases from the former site of the Highway 101 landfill will continue to be collected in an environmentally responsible way."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This project not only marks a significant step in reducing pollutants and continuing to contain potential odour at the former Highway 101 landfill but also showcases the power of strategic investments, from all three levels of government, in green infrastructure for a sustainable and thriving Halifax."

The Honourable Brad Johns, Minister of Justice and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Sackville–Uniacke on behalf of John Lohr, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"This is the right and responsible move to honour our commitments to reducing greenhouse gases and meet our obligations to the communities near the former landfill site."

His Worship Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $200,400 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $167,000 and the Halifax Regional Municipality is contributing $133,600 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the Halifax Regional Municipality is contributing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 50 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $320 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $420 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Carole Rankin, Communications Advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 902-399-8173, [email protected]; Public Affairs Office, Halifax Regional Municipality, 902-490-7400, [email protected]