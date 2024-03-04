MACLELLANS BROOK, NS, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Three communities in Pictou County will have their capacity to manage wastewater improved and three communities will get improved drinking water after a combined investment of more than $17.7 million from the federal and provincial governments along with the Municipality of the County of Pictou and the towns of New Glasgow, Stellarton, and Trenton.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Premier Tim Houston, Warden Robert Parker, Mayor Nancy Dicks, Mayor Danny MacGillivray, and Mayor Don Hussher, the five projects will support improvements to water infrastructure in Pictou County.

This first project involves the construction of a new water distribution system that will extend the existing MacLellans Brook water distribution system by approximately 8 kilometres. This upgrade will allow the municipality to provide safer drinking water to an estimated 195 properties that have been experiencing poor drinking water quality due to underlying geological conditions in the communities of Greenwood and Coalburn.

There are two projects in New Glasgow: one consists of the separation of combined sewers into a two-pipe network for sanitary sewer and storm water, resulting in a system with increased capacity to support future growth and development. The other project in New Glasgow includes the construction of a new waterline on Abercrombie Road to replace a cast iron pipe that was originally installed in 1904. This work will result in improved water quality for local residents.

The town of Stellarton's access to potable water and capacity to treat and manage wastewater will improve through the replacement of 620 metres of water distribution and wastewater collection infrastructure on Claremont Avenue. Water distribution and wastewater collection infrastructure will be replaced.

Finally, in Trenton, a new storm sewer system will be installed, resulting in an increased capacity for the town to treat and manage its wastewater and stormwater.

Quotes

"The MacLellans Brook water distribution infrastructure project in Pictou County is a great example of our work to help residents and businesses in rural communities thrive and grow. The other project in New Glasgow, which was recently completed, includes the construction of a new waterline on Abercrombie Road to replace a cast iron pipe that was originally installed in 1904. This work will result in improved water quality for local residents. As we know, demands on infrastructure increase as the population in our province grows. All five of these projects ensure that water systems in communities throughout Pictou County have the capacity to meet the demands that come with the growth and development of our communities.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"It's not always the first thing we think of when we talk about growing and supporting our communities, but having modern, secure and effective water infrastructure is vital to their well-being and prosperity. This is a significant investment that will help ensure these communities have access to the safe, clean water they expect and lay the foundation for continued growth for years to come."

The Honourable Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia

"It is good news indeed and we, as a Municipality, are appreciative for the sharing of the costs of installing this new water system with our Provincial and Federal levels of government. I know the residents of Coalburn, Greenwood and MacLellan's Brook have waited a long time for this to happen and am pleased for them that the day has finally come. Also, good news for our whole county as good water will lead to more new home construction in this newly serviced area of Pictou County."

Robert Parker, Warden, Municipality of Pictou County

"Investing in quality municipal infrastructure is paramount to our growing community. This combined effort addresses aging infrastructure reduces sewerage load, saves energy, minimizes backups, and improves water quality, promoting a healthier environment and enabling sustainable development. By enhancing fire protection and minimizing service disruptions, we prioritize public health and safety while improving reliability."

Her Worship Nancy Dicks, Mayor of the Town of New Glasgow

"The Town of Stellarton's council and residents are pleased to work with the provincial and federal governments. We could not do these types of projects on our own with our limited municipal tax base. The Claremont Avenue project is an example of positive things happening when all three levels of governments collaborate for community well-being."

His Worship Danny MacGillivray, Mayor of the Town of Stellarton

"Reliable wastewater and stormwater infrastructure is imperative, and this project will upgrade the performance of our overall system. We are grateful for the partnerships we have built with both the Federal and Provincial governments, and thankful for their continued support in our communities' sustainability and success."

His Worship Don Hussher, Mayor of the Town of Trenton

Related Document

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $7,811,806 through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $5,229,005 .

through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream and the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is contributing . The Municipality of the County of Pictou is investing $2,038,959 , while the town of New Glasgow is contributing $1,714,400 , the town of Stellarton is contributing $703,430 , and the town of Trenton is contributing $285,333 .

, while the town of is contributing , the town of is contributing , and the town of is contributing . The Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, over 30 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $70 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $60 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 50 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $310 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $420 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only) Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Carole Rankin, Communications Advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 902-399-8173, [email protected]; Sueann Musick, Director of Corporate Services Municipality of Pictou County, 902-485-2238 [email protected]; Prasad Patil (he/his), Communications and Engagement Manager, Town of New Glasgow, Office: 902-755-8338, [email protected]; Alanna Grover (MacDonald), Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Trenton, Main: 902-752-5311, Direct: 902-752-2065, [email protected]