MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - More than five kilometres of new recreational trails will be constructed in Mississauga thanks to an investment of more than $21 million from the Government of Canada, the City of Mississauga, the Region of Peel and Credit Valley Conservation (CVC).

Charles Sousa, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Lakeshore; Chris Fonseca, Acting Mayor for the City of Mississauga and Ward 3 Councillor; and Stephen Dasko, City of Mississauga Ward 1 Councillor and Credit Valley Conservation Board of Directors representative, announced this funding for active transportation infrastructure in the Lakeview Village and Jim Tovey Lakeview Conservation Area.

Currently under development, the Lakeview community will provide new housing, parklands, and commercial space on a former industrial site on Lake Ontario. Connecting to the new community – and linked by the Waterfront Trail – CVC, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority and the Region of Peel are constructing the Jim Tovey Lakeview Conservation Area. A region of reclaimed meadows, forests, and wetlands, the new conservation area will preserve habitat for wildlife, help the community become more resilient to the impacts of climate change, and restore access to the waterfront for residents.

Through the support of the federal Active Transportation Fund, over five kilometres of multi-use paths will be constructed, as well as two new steel pedestrian bridges, an accessible viewing platform, bike racks, benches, new landscaping, natural shading, trail-side fences, and extensive signage to assist people with navigating the community and the conservation area. The new trails will form an important link between Toronto and Mississauga, completing the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail and extending the Trans Canada Trail. The trails will also connect with public transit facilities and other recreational trails.

Well-designed trails are an important feature of a community – making commutes more affordable and enjoyable, while enhancing access to parks, forests, meadows, and wetlands. The construction of these new trails will help connect millions of residents to more of their communities and surrounding greenspaces, support active lifestyles, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This investment is part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country. It's a big step towards healthier living and creating tight-knit communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all!

Quotes

"This shoreline trail will provide a year-round connection between Mississauga and Toronto, and an outdoor space that promotes healthy, active living. The Government of Canada is committed to helping communities develop the infrastructure they need while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. By investing in a trail network in the redeveloped and restored Lakeview community and Jim Tovey Lakeview Conservation Area, we are creating a healthier community and environment."

Charles Sousa, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"On behalf of the City of Mississauga and Members of Council, we welcome this active transportation funding announcement and thank our federal partners for this investment. Investing in active transportation is an investment in the health, well-being and future of Mississauga. By prioritizing walking and cycling infrastructure, we create safer streets, reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and promote a more connected, vibrant, and sustainable city. It's an investment in our residents' quality of life, our environment and the long-term economic vitality of our city."

Chris Fonseca, Acting Mayor and Ward 3 Councillor for the City of Mississauga

"Credit Valley Conservation is honoured and grateful to receive support from the Government of Canada's Active Transportation Fund for the Jim Tovey Lakeview Conservation Area project. Through the creation of new and expanded networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges, this funding investment will support a shift towards active transportation for the public to move between Mississauga and Toronto and to experience a brand-new section of the Great lakes Waterfront Trail at the restored shoreline."

Stephen Dasko, City of Mississauga Ward 1 Councillor and Credit Valley Conservation Board of Directors representative

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing over $21 million in new trails for the Lakeview community of Mississauga through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) The City of Mississauga is providing more than $11 million , and the Region of Peel and Credit Valley Conservation are contributing more than $3.5 million .

is investing over in new trails for the Lakeview community of through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) The is providing more than , and the Region of Peel and Credit Valley Conservation are contributing more than . Funding will be used to support two active transportation infrastructure projects in Mississauga : Trans Canada Trail Extension Through Lakeview Village Waterfront Park: the City of Mississauga will construct 2.5 km of new cycling routes to expand active transportation along the waterfront. Jim Tovey Lakeview Conservation Area: Credit Valley Conservation will create 3.3 km of new Great Lakes Waterfront Trail (part of the Trans Canada Trail) and recreational trail that will facilitate adoption of active transportation around the conservation area, the new Lakeview, and the surrounding areas in south Mississauga .

:

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast.

has announced an unprecedented investment of over in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

