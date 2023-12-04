OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The federal government is committed to ensuring that Canadians living in rural and remote locations have access to affordable, efficient, and reliable public transportation. Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, officially launched the second intake of the Rural Transit Solutions Fund's (RTSF) Planning and Design Projects stream.

Through this stream, the federal government is providing funding to eligible applicants in rural and remote locations to design and plan a transit solution for their community. New applicants can now apply for funding. Eligible projects and activities include: public engagement, needs assessments, feasibility or viability studies, surveys, and assessments of routes or modes of travel.

For more information, please visit our Rural Transit Solutions Fund Planning and Design Projects Stream webpage . Launched in January 2023, the RTSF's Capital Projects stream remains open for applications. The Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs related to transportation projects, such as fixed-route buses, ride-share and on-demand services requiring the purchase of vehicles, non-motorized and zero-emission fleets, shared fleets, as well as the construction of intermodal hubs, the installation of charging stations or the purchase of software related to transportation operations.

Quotes

"Public transit should be available to everyone, no matter where they live. Through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, we are helping ensure that people are not isolated from any essential services and can get around easily within their communities. We will continue working with our partners to support projects that improve the lives of Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

Launched in 2021, the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) is a federal fund aimed at developing transit solutions in rural, remote, Northern, and Indigenous communities.

The Fund supports the development of locally driven solutions that help people living in rural and remote areas get around their communities.

The RTSF Planning and Design Projects Stream application intake will be open on a continuous basis, until all dedicated funds have been committed.

From on-demand services, to publicly-owned ride shares, and volunteer community car-pooling, the fund helps rural, remote, Northern, and Indigenous communities to develop and offer new public transit options to their residents.

A minimum of 10% of the fund is allocated to projects being led by and for Indigenous Peoples and communities.

In February 2021 , the Prime Minister announced $14.9 billion for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent $3 billion annually to begin in 2026-2027.

, the Prime Minister announced for new public transit infrastructure projects over the next eight years, with a permanent annually to begin in 2026-2027. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the federal government has promised permanent federal funding for public transit to make sure that affordable and reliable transportation is available in every community across the country.

