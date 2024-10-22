Federal government launches programs to help small and medium-sized enterprises adopt and adapt artificial intelligence solutions

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is a world leader in artificial intelligence (AI). Our vast AI ecosystem includes researchers, academics, entrepreneurs and more than 1,500 innovative companies, many of which are small or medium-sized enterprises (SME), serving a wide variety of economic sectors that include health, financial services and agriculture.

Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the launch of two programs to grow Canada's AI ecosystem by supporting the development of new generative AI applications and enabling AI adoption among SMEs to increase productivity. These programs are part of a $2.4 billion package of AI-focused initiatives announced in Budget 2024 to accelerate job growth, boost productivity and ensure AI is used responsibly.

First, the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII) will invest $200 million to help bring new AI technologies to market and help accelerate AI adoption by SMEs and sectors across the country. This program will be delivered through Canada's regional development agencies over the next five years.

Second, the AI Assist Program is investing $100 million to help innovative Canadian SMEs that are building or actively incorporating generative AI and deep learning solutions into their core products and services.

On behalf of Minister Champagne, Deputy Prime Minister Freeland also thanked all the businesses, researchers and AI innovators who responded to the public consultation on artificial intelligence computing infrastructure, which closed in September. The consultations engaged more than 1,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses both online and in person through surveys, roundtables and meetings. This feedback is informing the design and implementation of two initiatives: the new AI Compute Access Fund and the Canadian AI Sovereign Compute Strategy.

"Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of Canada's AI ecosystem. The investments announced today are designed to serve as a catalyst for quicker AI adoption by this vital section of the economy, be a source of significant Canadian innovation, and enhance productivity and exports. The government will build on this with Canada's first sovereign compute strategy that will reflect the voices of Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"AI is not science fiction; it helps businesses get more done—like software that scans a piece of lumber to help a mill increase its yield. It will empower businesses across our region and help grow our economy."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Artificial intelligence is changing our world, and Quebec is on the cutting edge. With over 750 businesses specializing in AI, our province is among the top ten places in the world for AI investment and innovation. Today's announcement builds on this success, helping small businesses across Quebec seize the opportunities presented by AI while creating good jobs in our communities."

– The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the prairie and northern economies. With the launch of the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative, delivered by PrairiesCan and CanNor, we're helping businesses achieve their innovative goals and create well-paying jobs Canadians can rely on."

– The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Supporting innovation in Northern Ontario is critical to the long-term prosperity and growth of the region. The Regional AI Initiative, which will be delivered by FedNor in Northern Ontario, will support the development of this important sector; create good, stable jobs for years to come; and help grow an economy that works for everyone."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister Responsible for the Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Southern Ontario is home to future leaders in the AI sector. Our government is supporting them as they grow their businesses and develop new technologies that will lead to advancements in many industries. Together, we are keeping our place at the forefront of the world's advanced economies, taking the necessary steps to enhance our digital solutions and creating skilled jobs for Canadians."

– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Cutting-edge companies across Canada are developing and adopting AI technologies to increase productivity, drive innovation and attract investment. AI has the potential to transform industries in all regions and sectors of our country. The Government of Canada is committed to leadership in AI to ensure Canadian businesses have the resources they need to integrate this transformative technology and harness its benefits right now and for the future."

– The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Quick facts

Budget 2024's $2.4 billion investments in artificial intelligence (AI) include funding for sovereign compute (data centres) capacity, the creation of an AI safety institute, skills training and programs to encourage AI adoption across the Canadian economy.

investments in artificial intelligence (AI) include funding for sovereign compute (data centres) capacity, the creation of an AI safety institute, skills training and programs to encourage AI adoption across the Canadian economy. Canada's seven regional development agencies (RDA) will be delivering the $200 million Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII) over the next five years. This funding will help bring new AI technologies to market and drive AI adoption by small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and sectors across the country. For more information, including on how to apply, visit the RDAs' websites.

seven regional development agencies (RDA) will be delivering the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII) over the next five years. This funding will help bring new AI technologies to market and drive AI adoption by small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and sectors across the country. For more information, including on how to apply, visit the RDAs' websites. Delivered by the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program, the AI Assist Program is designed to help innovative Canadian SMEs navigate the challenges of developing and adapting generative AI and deep learning solutions and assist SMEs with awareness, planning and execution to develop these technologies safely and ethically.

of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program, the AI Assist Program is designed to help innovative Canadian SMEs navigate the challenges of developing and adapting generative AI and deep learning solutions and assist SMEs with awareness, planning and execution to develop these technologies safely and ethically. It will do this by supporting scientific research, product development, testing and validation, building the next generation of AI technologies and applications for Canada and beyond.

and beyond. The compute initiatives will enable Canada to secure its globally competitive position by ensuring that industry and researchers have access to affordable and cutting-edge infrastructure to support the growing AI ecosystem.

