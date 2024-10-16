Federal government invests to strengthen Canada's expertise in satellite communications

Kepler Communications is developing an in-orbit, high-speed connectivity network

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is a world leader in satellite communications, an industry that contributes billions of dollars to the Canadian economy each year and supports thousands of good-paying jobs. The federal government is committed to strengthening this crucial sector of our economy through key investments that will cement Canada's global leadership position and expertise in space.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a $20 million investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) to support Kepler Communications' development of the Aether constellation and its in-orbit, high-speed connectivity network, a project valued at $280.3 million. Kepler Communications, a Canadian leader in small satellite mass manufacturing, also received $2 million in funding for this project from the Canadian Space Agency in September 2024.

Today's investment will advance Canada's satellite communications capabilities to deliver higher-speed data relay between space and the earth by using optical intersatellite link laser technology. These SIF contributions will also enable Kepler to create 95 full-time jobs and 346 future co-op positions for students. Kepler will undertake this work at its headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.

The federal government is committed to strengthening the Canadian space sector's leadership in space exploration, science and innovation.

Quotes

"Today, the government is investing in Kepler Communications' Aether Network, an innovative project to establish an in-orbit high-speed connectivity network, which will create and maintain hundreds of highly skilled jobs and internships for Canadians in addition to partnerships with small and medium-sized enterprises and with universities and colleges. Through this investment and others, the government is positioning Canada as a global leader in space and developing critical technologies for Canadians."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Space innovations such as the Aether constellation reinforce Canada's reputation as a key player in the global space industry—for today and tomorrow. Thanks to our long-standing collaboration with the European Space Agency, Kepler will further advance its technology by leading a major mission, HydRON-DS, and will be positioned to become a global leader in providing Internet-like connectivity in space."

– Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

Quick facts

In 2022, Canada's space sector employed over 12,000 people and contributed over $3.2 billion to Canada's GDP. The sector is highly innovative and R&D-intensive.

to the country's space sector. Kepler Communications Inc. is a vertically integrated satellite manufacturing and telecommunications company that fully designs, manufactures and operates its satellites in-house.

The company intends to further its satellite technology in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) in the next phase of its satellite technology development and demonstration program, the High thRoughput Optical Network program, or HydRON Demonstration System.

This contract is made possible by the long-standing cooperation agreement between Canada and the ESA.

and the ESA. Canada has held the privileged position of being the only non-European cooperating state of the ESA since 1979, resulting in commercial sales and job creation, as well as knowledge and expertise sharing, all of which benefit the Canadian economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

