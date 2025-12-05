SAINT JOHN, NB, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is partnering with The Human Development Council by investing more than $1.3 million to help connect Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness to housing supports in New Brunswick's urban areas.

The Human Development Council will partner with housing and support agencies in Saint John, Fredericton, and Moncton to prevent and reduce Veteran homelessness. The initiative will fund a Veteran Connector in each community to provide comprehensive supports, including housing assistance, income entitlements, and mental health and addiction services. The program will also verify and maintain accurate data on Veteran homelessness.

The Veteran Community Connect Program will help Veterans and their families secure better opportunities to create long-term stability by offering targeted support and stable housing solutions.

Quotes

"Every Veteran deserves a safe and stable place to call home. This project reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to honouring those who have served by ensuring they and their families have the support they need to rebuild and thrive."

The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State for Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions, and Member of Parliament for Saint John--Kennebecasis

"With the Human Development Council's support, we are deepening our shared commitment to end and prevent Veteran homelessness. Stable housing is more than just a roof over your head: it is the foundation for recovery, dignity, and transition to independent living. Through this collaboration, housing assistance, mental health care, and addiction services will provide Veterans with the security and support they need to rebuild their lives and ensure they have a safe place to call home."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"HDC is pleased to partner with the federal government on this important initiative and grateful for the funding, as no Veteran should have to face homelessness alone. This initiative combines compassionate outreach with evidence-based supports, ensuring that Veterans at risk of homelessness are connected to housing, income, and health services -- while also helping us understand the full scope of the challenge through accurate data."

Randy Hatfield, Executive Director, Human Development Council

Quick facts

The Human Development Council Inc is receiving $1,352,577 through the Services and Supports stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP).

The VHP supports Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The VHP is funding projects under two streams: Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use. Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research, improved data collection, and capacity building for organizations to deliver tailored services.

According to Census 2021, there are an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. As of October 2025, the Government of Canada estimates that there are approximately 1,800 Veterans experiencing homelessness across Canada.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is a part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion-plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency that will build and finance affordable housing at scale, while catalysing a more innovative housing industry and increasing its productivity.

Build Canada Homes will work with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities to help fight homelessness by building supportive and transitional housing to help people get back on their feet.

As one of its first four investments, Build Canada Homes will invest $1 billion in the construction of transitional and supportive housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Budget 2025 proposes to provide $184.9 million over four years, starting in 2026-27, and $40.1 million ongoing for Veterans Affairs Canada to stabilise their processing capacity for disability benefits applications and to modernise operational processes and IT infrastructure for their disability benefits program.

