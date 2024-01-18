MILLBROOK, NS, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $7 million in funding for the Millbrook First Nation to build more affordable housing.

This announcement was made by Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Darthmouth – Cole Harbour – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Member of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities, and Bob Gloade, Chief of Millbrook First Nation.

This funding will assist the Millbrook First Nation in building 34 new affordable homes.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$4.3 million from the federal government

from the federal government $2.9 million from the Millbrook First Nation and other funding sources.

This project is supported by the federal government's additional investment of $1.5 billion through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support those most in need. This investment is expected to create at least 5,200 more affordable homes for across the country, with one third of investments going towards Indigenous-focused housing projects.

Quotes:

"This initiative is more than building houses; it's about securing a better future for our people and contributing to the well-being of our community. I'm thankful for this collaborative effort that will not only bridge the housing gap, but also create local employment opportunities in the housing sector. We're taking a positive step towards ending the housing crisis that has touched several communities, including our own. I look forward to the transformative impact on the lives of our residents." – Chief Bob Gloade, Millbrook First Nation

"Today's announcement isn't about dollar amounts and units, it's about ensuring that 34 families have a safe and affordable home to live in and thrive in. Our government is supporting the development of new homes with Millbrook First Nation, work that will improve the quality of life for families who are in core housing need and will create good jobs along the way. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are building up and strengthening communities across Nova Scotia." – Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is part of the , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. As of September 30, 2023 , the federal government has committed over $38.89 billion to help build over 151,803 units and repair over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

, the federal government has committed over to help build over 151,803 units and repair over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The Government of Canada's additional investment of $1 .5 billion through Rapid Housing Initiative brought the program's total to $4 billion to help provide homes to those in need.

additional investment of .5 billion through Rapid Housing Initiative brought the program's total to $4 billion to help provide homes to those in need. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples.

once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of the three rounds of the Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500 units.

is expected to be over 15,500 units. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

