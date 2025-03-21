MEMRAMCOOK, NB, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Mayor Maxime Bourgeois announced a federal investment of more than $10.1 million for a new community recreation centre and expanded water infrastructure in Memramcook.

A federal investment of $6 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program will support the construction of an inclusive and accessible community recreation centre for the rural village of Memramcook. The facility will serve vulnerable groups, including at-risk youth, newcomers, seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income families. Implementing sustainable building methods during construction will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save energy. The new community centre will aim to promote social inclusion, well-being, and equal access for all, while contributing to the community's climate resilience.

In addition to the new community centre, the federal government will also be supporting Memramcook's residential growth with a $4.1 million investment through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund to expand the community's water network. Installing approximately 6.4 km of main pipelines will increase the supply of potable drinking water to 132 existing homes and 36 vacant lots able to facilitate the creation of 12 new potential subdivisions.

These projects will benefit residents by promoting social inclusion, sustainability, community development and access to clean water.

Quotes

"Through the investment announced today, the Government of Canada is reaffirming its commitment to addressing the housing crisis and fostering sustainable, vibrant and thriving communities. The new community centre will provide a welcoming space for all to gather and build connections, offering inclusive facilities that serve all members of the community, while the expansion of the local water infrastructure will support future housing for Memramcook's rapid population growth. "

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs and President of the King's Privy Council for Canada

"These major investments represent a decisive step in realizing our municipality's long-term vision. The construction of a modern, inclusive and versatile recreation center will provide a place for people of all ages to come together and forge valuable ties. The expansion of the drinking water system will not only help meet current needs but also promote the long-term sustainable development of our community. We are very grateful for this crucial funding, which will ensure that vital services are accessible to our residents. These major projects embody our commitment to the well-being and development of the people of Memramcook."

His Worship Maxime O. Bourgeois, Mayor of the Village of Memramcook

Quick Facts

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program

The federal government is investing $6,000,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous communities and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Part of Budget 2024, and Canada's Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than $5 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada. A share of this funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the Direct Delivery stream of CHIF will be provided to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake launched on November 7, 2024 , and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada , and until May 19, 2025 , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online .

, and applications will be accepted until for communities of all sizes across , and until , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can . At least 10% of funding under the direct delivery stream will be allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities. Eligible Indigenous applicants have until May 19, 2025 , to submit their projects.

, to submit their projects. On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars:

, the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Building more homes.



Making it easier to own or rent a home.



Helping Canadians who can't afford a home.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

