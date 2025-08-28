LABRADOR CITY, NL, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, MP Philip Earle, Premier John Hogan and Deputy Mayor Mitchell Marsh announced a joint investment of over $5.7 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to extend the essential water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure in Labrador City needed to build more homes, faster. In total, these investments will enable the construction of up to 52 building lots along Waxwing Avenue.

This project is part of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador's funding agreement that is paving way for the construction of more homes to support a growing population.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. These important investments made in Labrador City will make more housing possible. We are partnering with Newfoundland and Labrador to unlock supply, creating more housing options for communities across the province."

Philip Earle, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"Investing in municipal infrastructure is about more than water systems and roads – it's about strengthening the very foundation of our towns and communities. From clean drinking water to climate change adaptation, these projects help improve the daily lives of our residents, create good jobs, and help build a more resilient and prosperous Newfoundland and Labrador."

The Honourable John Hogan, K.C., Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Investing in our municipal infrastructure is about protecting the health of residents, increasing the resiliency of our town and investing in the future of Labrador City. We are delighted with this funding which will help modernize essential services, ensuring safe drinking water, reliable wastewater treatment and sustainable stormwater management. At this critical point where growth and development are needed in Labrador City, council is more than excited to see these investments moving forward and the opportunities they will bring for our community."

Her Worship Belinda Adams, Mayor of Labrador City

The federal government is investing $1,571,729 in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)'s provincial and territorial agreement stream, while the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing $2,095,640 and Labrador City is contributing $2,109,997 .

in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)'s provincial and territorial agreement stream, while the Province of and is contributing and is contributing . As part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada. CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

On March 22, 2025 , the Government of Canada announced 25 projects that will receive funding under the direct delivery stream of CHIF to promote housing development across the country.

