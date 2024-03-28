ST. ALBERT, AB, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Ventilation and arena upgrades are now complete in four community buildings in the province after an investment of $3,401,324 from the federal government.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, these projects are located in St. Albert, Tsuut'ina Nation, and Cold Lake.

In St. Albert, the turf on the sports field for the Larry Olexiuk Field in the Riel Recreation Park was recently replaced. This completed project will ensure that the field can continue to be used by residents for years to come. Two nearby recreational spaces – Kinex Arena and Servus Place – also received funding to replace their equipment. This will reduce ongoing maintenance and ensure that the community can keep using the recreational gear now and into the future.



In southern Alberta, the Tsuut'ina Nation completed a ventilation renovation of twenty Indigenous-owned community buildings. This involved installing Pyure technology air purification systems. Incorporating them into existing HVAC systems will help keep the air clean and prevent the spread of airborne and surface pathogens in the buildings.



Cold Lake also updated their HVAC system with energy-efficient improvements for three drinking water treatment and distribution buildings in the city. Building numbers 5, 7, and 10 are all water reservoirs and pump houses and all together hold and process millions of litres of water for the community. The water and wastewater utilities serve the residents of Cold Lake and the treated water is also supplied to Cold Lake First Nation, the Town of Bonnyville, and the Department of National Defence at 4 Wing Cold Lake.

Quotes

"We are committed to supporting the places where Canadians work, learn, play, live, and come together. These completed projects will ensure that invaluable community buildings can continue serving residents, while ensuring their safety, for decades to come. We will keep working with partners to invest in projects that meet the needs of Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The City of St. Albert is committed to maintaining its community recreation assets through essential lifecycle work. With funding support from the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, we were able to address necessary infrastructure replacement projects at three facilities to ensure all residents and users can enjoy our recreational spaces for years to come."

Her Worship, Cathy Heron, Mayor of St.Albert

"The installation of Pyure technology air purification systems in our community buildings, supported by the federal government, represents a significant advancement in enhancing our indoor environment. This collaboration reflects our mutual commitment to health and sustainability, aligning with our efforts to improve the quality of life for our citizens. We are grateful for the federal government's support, which helps us maintain the well-being of our people and the integrity of our environment."



Head Chief Roy Whitney, Tsuut'ina Nation



"Cold Lake takes a lot of pride in its water treatment and distribution. These three water reservoirs serve a lot of people, both in our community and in the surrounding area, and making sure our treatment and distribution buildings have an updated HVAC system will help to maintain the efficiency of the buildings' operations."



His Worship, Craig Copeland, Mayor of Cold Lake

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,401,324 through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The City of St. Albert contributed $578,205 and the City of Cold Lake contributed $5,860 .

and the contributed . Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is up to 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, over 120 infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in Alberta , with a total federal contribution of more than $212 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $35 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy. This highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. The Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger and more sustainable economy for the Prairie provinces and all of Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy. This highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. The Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger and more sustainable economy for the Prairie provinces and all of . Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

