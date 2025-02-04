TRACADIE-SHEILA, NB, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Residents of the Acadian Peninsula will benefit from updates to the Tracadie-Sheila Curling Club after an investment of more than $770,000 from the federal government.

This was announced by MP Serge Cormier and President of the curling club, Ronald Losier.

This project will replace the current electrical and mechanical systems in the curling club with modern systems that will improve energy efficiency while maintaining environmental and energy standards.

The improvements to the Tracadie-Sheila Curling Club, the only facility of its kind in the region, will provide curling enthusiasts as well as students, retirees, seniors and all community members of the Acadian Peninsula with a modernized and energy efficient multi-purpose facility.

"The modernization of the Tracadie-Sheila Curling Club will provide residents across the Acadian Peninsula with a renewed, energy-efficient space that fosters the development and enjoyment of curling. In addition to allowing local athletes to hone their skills in a modern facility, this project will benefit the entire community through a multifunctional hall that will host various activities throughout the year. This new space will become a true gathering place, promoting sports, culture, and community engagement."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst

"The Tracadie-Sheila Curling Club inc. opened its doors in early February 1989, and since then there have been no major improvements to either the building or the now obsolete equipment. The main aim of the electrical and mechanical equipment upgrade project is to significantly reduce energy consumption, as well as greenhouse gas emissions and their global warming potential. At the same time, we will reduce operating costs and ensure the long-term viability of our multifunctional facility offering a full range of services to the population of the Acadian Peninsula."

Ronald Losier, President of the Tracadie-Sheila Curling Club

The federal government is investing $770,511 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and the Tracadie-Sheila Curling Club is investing $98,118 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and the Tracadie-Sheila Curling Club is investing . Since 2022, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada has invested $285,000 in facility upgrades for the Tracadie-Sheila Curling Club through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF).

in facility upgrades for the Tracadie-Sheila Curling Club through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 46.1% and greenhouse gas emissions by 19.2 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

