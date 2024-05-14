WINNIPEG, MB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Toba Centre for Children & Youth will receive a $3-million investment from the federal government.

Toba Centre for Children & Youth is a child advocacy centre where medicine, law enforcement, child protection, prosecution, mental health, and victim support professionals collaborate. Together, they investigate cases of abuse, support healing for affected children, and help ensure offenders are held accountable.

This funding through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was announced by PS Kevin Lamoureux and Christy Dzikowicz, Chief Executive Officer of Toba Centre for Children & Youth.

The project includes electrical and mechanical system upgrades, adding gender-neutral washrooms, and building a new ramp to the main entrance.

Quotes

"Toba Centre for Children & Youth stands as a beacon of hope, offering child-friendly spaces where professionals unite to combat abuse, support healing, and promote accountability. By investing in this vital facility's energy efficient revitalization, we are ensuring the centre remains dedicated to listening, aiding, and facilitating the healing journey of every child affected by abuse or violence. We will continue to support projects that pave a better future for Winnipeg's children and youth."

Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are incredibly grateful for this commitment from the Government of Canada. It is incredible to see what can happen when all levels of government come together with community. This commitment marks the successful completion of the We Will Campaign and sends a powerful message to children and their families impacted by abuse that they matter and that we, as a collective, will stand by them."

Christy Dzikowicz, Chief Executive Officer of Toba Centre for Children & Youth

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $3 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 38.7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 45.8 tonnes annually.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050 The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders.

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Building a Green Prairie economy is about working together on common interests, to make a sustainable and prosperous net-zero economy achievable.

Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

