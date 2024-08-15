TSUUT'INA NATION, AB, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Upgrades for the Chief Big Belly Middle School are underway after an investment of more than $2.9 million from the federal government.

Serving students in Grades 4 to 8 in the Tsuut'ina Nation, the project for the 26-year-old school will have important repairs while helping make the building more energy efficient and accessible. Work includes the installation of a solar power system and upgrades to the building's plumbing, lighting, and washrooms. The school will also be expanded to support the growing needs of the community.

"We are committed to working together with First Nations to build a brighter and greener future in Alberta and across Canada. Investing in projects that support the educational and cultural programs in communities is an integral part of that commitment. We are proud to partner with the Tsuut'ina Nation to ensure that the Chief Big Belly Middle School can continue serving the community for decades to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are immensely proud to receive the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings contribution for Big Belly Middle School. This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a state-of-the-art educational environment that reflects the values and aspirations of the Tsuut'ina Nation and will enable us to implement a series of transformative projects aimed at enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability, and ensuring inclusivity within our school community. Together, we are building a brighter, greener, and more inclusive future for our children and our community."

Xàkíjí Chief Roy Whitney, Tsuut'ina Nation

The federal government is investing $2,906 ,970 for this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB).

These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 13.5% and greenhouse gas emissions by 276 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program will launch its third intake of applications on August 1, 2024 , for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 .

Applications for large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on September 4, 2024 .

Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program .

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

