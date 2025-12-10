COURTENAY, BC, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - A coastal body of water on Vancouver Island will be restored after an investment of $1 million from the federal government.

The Kus-kus-sum project is restoring a former industrial sawmill site in the heart of the K'ómoks Estuary in the Comox Valley to a natural, functioning ecosystem. This work is taking place on 8.3 acres of tidal marsh and riparian forest that will connect to an already-protected and conserved area of healthy estuary.

This vital habitat supports all five species of Pacific salmon, as well as hundreds of bird and plant species. However, activities associated with a local sawmill, which began operations in 1949, degraded this critical ecosystem. Work is underway to restore natural biodiversity, maximize benefits to fish and wildlife, lessen climate change impacts, and restore cultural and traditional uses of the site by the K'ómoks First Nation community members. This project builds on previous restorations that support numerous species, including an endangered population of Chinook salmon.

Quotes

"This project is a true collaboration between conservation groups, the K'ómoks First Nation, and local and federal governments, and will be guided by local restoration expertise. The K'ómoks Estuary is one of British Columbia's most ecologically significant estuaries, recognized for its vital role in supporting biodiversity. We are proud to invest in the Kus-kus-sum watershed restoration project so that the community can benefit for years to come."

The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors)

"This project reflects our shared commitment to reconciliation, sustainability, and community resilience. The restoration of Kus-kus-sum will return vital habitat to the K'ómoks Estuary while honouring the cultural connections and environmental stewardship of the K'ómoks First Nation. We're grateful for the federal support and local partnerships that are helping turn this long-term vision into reality."

Wendy Morin, Acting Mayor of Courtenay

"It's been an honour to work so closely with K'ómoks First Nation and the City of Courtenay on this project that centers ecological restoration and cultural revitalization. With this funding announcement, we are so close to our final fundraising goal."

Caitlin Pierzchalski, Executive Director, Project Watershed



"K'ómoks peoples have lived in villages on both sides of the estuary since time immemorial. We have harvested and managed salmon using our fish trap complex here for millennia. We look forward to the full remediation of this former mill site, and the repatriation of the lands, restoring crucial chinook habitat and our rightful relationship."

Elected Chief Nicole Rempel, K'ómoks First Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,000,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

Kus-kus-sum is a partnership project between the Comox Valley Project Watershed Society, the K'ómoks First Nation, and the City of Courtenay and once complete, the land will be repatriated to the K'ómoks First Nation. More information about the project can be found at Project Watershed.

The overall project is also supported by provincial and municipal governments, non-profit organizations, and community donations. A full list of funding partnerships can be found at Friends of Kus-kus-sum – Project Watershed.

The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope has been allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

