OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum, will be more environmentally friendly and accessible after an investment of over $977,000 from the federal government.

Announced by The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development and Christine McGuire, Executive Director of the Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum, this project will support a long life for a site of great historical importance and one that educates us on the realities of the Cold War.

The comprehensive retrofit of the 100,000-square-foot underground cultural facility, to enhance environmental conditions and accessibility. The upgrades will include improved air ventilation systems, a new entrance to support more accessibility, and upgraded electrical systems to improve efficiency and support future technology.

"The Diefenbunker is a monumental site that attracts thousands of tourists annually with its fascinating insights into our nation's Cold War history. Today's additional investments will help preserve and enhance the museum, while enriching visitor experiences and further promoting tourism in the Ottawa area."

The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Diefenbunker extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of Canada for their vital contributions to the preservation of a unique national historic site and Canada's most significant Cold War artifact. These facility upgrades will allow us to create more accessible and vibrant community spaces for the public to engage with history, so that we can continue thriving as a one-of-a-kind museum and immersive history destination for visitors from across the country and around the world."

Christine McGuire, Executive Director, Diefenbunker: Canada's Cold War Museum

The federal government is investing $977,753 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Diefenbunker is contributing $244,439 to the project.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Diefenbunker is contributing to the project. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 31.1% and greenhouse gas emissions by 3.3 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

