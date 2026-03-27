LAC STE. ANNE COUNTY, AB, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Six rural Albertan communities will undertake transit purchases and planning projects after an investment of $730,538 from the federal government through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF).

In Lac Ste. Anne County, funding will enable the purchase of a mini-bus for the Lac Ste. Anne Métis Community Association. The mini-bus will provide on-demand transit services for local seniors and Elders. Funding will also support two other transit purchases in the province; two electric vehicles and charging stations for the Kehewin Cree Nation to enhance on-reserve transit and health-related travel to other municipalities and an accessible van for the Edson Senior's Transportation Society to ensure seniors and individuals with disabilities have dependable access to essential services.

In Medicine Hat, funding will develop an implementation plan to support the delivery of local adaptive transit services, ensuring their efficiency and effectiveness. Other transit planning projects include transit needs and feasibility studies for Tribal Chief Ventures Inc. and the Town of Vegreville.

The RTSF supports initiatives that enhance access to public transit, helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern communities conduct their day-to-day activities. By improving the availability and reliability of public transit options, the RTSF helps build stronger, more connected communities across the country.

Quotes

"Reliable public transit is essential to building strong, connected communities. These investments are helping rural and Indigenous communities across Alberta improve access to services, create more inclusive transportation options, and ensure no one is left behind. By supporting both transit planning and new vehicles, we are delivering practical solutions that meet local needs and strengthen communities for the long term."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"The mini-bus will serve Lac Ste. Anne Métis community members living at our new Otâ Wîkitâhk seniors/Elders housing development opening this spring, as well as members living in the Lac Ste. Anne Settlement and nearby locations. Being able to provide accessible transportation options for our members to attend medical appointments, access food stores, and participate in community gatherings and cultural outings is another way we are working to support our members, and we are thankful to the Government of Canada for this investment in our community."

Tracy L. Friedel, President, Lac Ste. Anne Métis Community Association

"Adaptive Transit in Medicine Hat serves as a lifeline for many residents, offering essential transportation for medical appointments, work, education, and social and cultural activities. A well-designed plan to implement recommendations from the City's recent Adaptive Transit review will ensure improved efficiencies alongside equitable and accessible customer care. The City appreciates the Government of Canada's support in this important work through their RTSF Planning and Design Projects stream."

Gordon Dykstra, Manager Transit Services, City of Medicine Hat

Related products

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a total of $730,538 in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and recipients are contributing a combined total of $102,602.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. In addition to supporting rolling stocks, it also provides funding for fixed infrastructure that enhances access to public transit.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the federal government has committed to providing funding for public transit to support making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to collaborate with Prairie stakeholders to create a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy.

Associated Links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]