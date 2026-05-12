VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Today the Government of Canada celebrated a significant milestone in the expansion and enhancement of the Sunset Community Centre. Seniors in South Vancouver will now have increased access to programs that foster social connections with the opening of the new centre.

The opening of Sunset Seniors Centre follows several years of community planning and collaboration and responds to growing demand for dedicated seniors' spaces in South Vancouver.

The purpose-built space adds more than 11,000 square feet of accessible programming space to the Sunset Community Centre and is designed to support healthy aging and create opportunities for seniors to stay active and engaged in their community.

The $16.1-million community-guided project was made possible through more than $10.5 million in funding from the federal government, and $5.5 million in capital funding from the City of Vancouver. The centre will be jointly operated by the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation and the Sunset Community Centre Association.

The new centre includes a Class 1 commercial kitchen suitable for catering or public meal service, along with multipurpose rooms that will host fitness classes, social programs and community gatherings.

Designed to meet Passive House standards, the building is also targeting LEED Gold and Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification Gold, supporting the City of Vancouver's climate and accessibility goals.

Minister Gregor Robertson was joined by MP Taleeb Noormohamed, Mayor Ken Sim, and South Vancouver community members, to mark the completion of this important project.

Quotes

"Today is a great day for South Vancouver and for the community members whose tireless advocacy made this new seniors centre possible. After years of hearing how essential a space like this would be, we worked with partners to turn that vision into reality. The Sunset Seniors Centre will provide a host of programs that foster connection, promote active living, and strengthen community ties for generations to come."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"South Van is dynamic and culturally diverse. Which demands relevant programming and inclusive infrastructure. It is a community that takes care of one another across all backgrounds and for the common good. The completion of the Sunset Seniors Centre will take us further on meeting the needs of residents of all different ages and backgrounds."

Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

"The Sunset Seniors Centre is an important investment in that supports health, well-being and connection for seniors in Vancouver. Designed with the community in mind and built to high accessibility standard, this project reflects our commitment to creating inclusive spaces that support people at every stage of life."

His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of the City of Vancouver

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $10,573,600 towards this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Funding for the Sunset Seniors Centre project was first announced in August 2021.

Associated Links

Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html

Sunset Seniors Centre Project

https://vancouver.ca/parks-recreation-culture/sunset-seniors-centre-project.aspx

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts, For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected], Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]