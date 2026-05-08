Canada and B.C. highlight major progress on the Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension

LANGLEY, BC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Station construction is now underway at all eight stations along the Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension, marking a major project milestone and moving the region closer to better, more connected transit for communities south of the Fraser River. The project is being delivered by the Province with funding from both levels of government.

Once complete, this project will extend the Expo Line from King George Station in Surrey to Langley City Centre, transforming the way people travel in communities south of the Fraser River and connecting them to destinations in Metro Vancouver.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain will unlock opportunities to build transit-oriented communities, especially around the eight stations, with more options for housing, employment and services like health care and childcare. The project also includes 14 kilometres of new, fully separated multi-use pathways, connecting into regional active transportation networks and the new SkyTrain stations.

Station foundation work is already complete at six stations, with work continuing at 152 Street Station and getting underway at Willowbrook Station. Above ground progress of station construction is already visible at Fleetwood and Green Timbers stations, where station structures are taking shape. With all eight stations now under construction, the focus will shift from foundation work to vertical construction, building the stations that will soon serve future riders.

In addition to station construction, contractors are making significant progress on all aspects of the project.

Guideway foundation construction is almost 90% complete, and 75% of guideway columns are built.

All four launching gantries are in operation constructing the elevated guideway, with more than 30% of guideway segments installed (five kilometres).

The Precast Concrete Facility in South Surrey is producing segments for the elevated guideway, with half of all segments now cast.

The 16-kilometre underground duct bank, which will house the electrical lines needed to power the SkyTrain, is more than 75% complete (approximately 12 kilometres).

Trackwork began in the last week of April, with rail installation starting just 18 months after the start of major construction.

Quotes

"The Surrey Langley SkyTrain will transform the way people move around Metro Vancouver. Breaking ground on the last of eight stations is a huge step towards building vital and reliable public transit connections. Through collaboration, we are building the first rapid transit project south of the Fraser in 30 years."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"As construction begins on Willowbrook Station, we're moving closer to a transit system that better connects people, communities, and opportunities across the region. The Surrey–Langley SkyTrain extension will make it easier for residents to get where they need to go by reducing service gaps, shortening commute times, and expanding public transportation across Metro Vancouver for years to come."

The Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development), and Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre

"Everyone needs to get to school, work, or appointments, and all the better if commutes go quickly with a minimum of stress. This new extension links the growing region south of the Fraser with the rest of Metro Vancouver, making commuting faster and easier, while relieving traffic congestion. With all eight new SkyTrain stations now under construction, we are closer to riders moving from Langley City Centre to downtown Vancouver in a little over an hour."

The Honourable David Eby, Premier of British Columbia

"The Surrey–Langley SkyTrain extension is about more than just moving people--it's about building stronger, more connected communities. This project will reduce congestion, cut commute times, and provide a reliable transportation for the region's growing population."

The Honourable Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit

"It's great to see construction advancing on rapid transit to Langley. The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain will provide vital connections for our residents to jobs, education, and services around the region."

Eric Woodward, Mayor of the Township of Langley

"The Surrey–Langley SkyTrain extension is a major transportation investment that will strengthen connections across our region, reduce travel times, and support the long-term growth of our city. It will improve how people get around in City Centre, Fleetwood, and Cloverdale, and play an important role in shaping the future of these communities as they continue to grow."

Brenda Locke, Mayor of Surrey

"It's encouraging to see the speed and progress on this project. The Province's leadership and strong coordination are helping deliver this investment in transit in a timely way for people across the region, including Langley City."

Nathan Pachal, Mayor of Langley City

"Surrey Langley SkyTrain has been years in the making, and this milestone shows the planning, partnership, and sustained investment it takes to deliver a project of this scale. The decisions we make today turn long-term plans into real transit improvements, giving growing communities better ways to move for generations to come."

Kevin Quinn, CEO of TransLink

"Like any major transit project, there have been some temporary disruptions. But what really stands out is the long-term opportunity the Surrey Langley SkyTrain brings. It won't just support local businesses with more foot traffic, it will make life easier for people with faster, more reliable ways to get to work, school, and important services. That kind of connectivity strengthens the whole community, and we're excited to grow alongside it."

Jen Temple, Business Owner and President of Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce

Quick Facts

The Government of British Columbia is contributing $4.4 billion to the project with the Government of Canada contributing $1.3 billion. This represents the largest federal public transit investment in British Columbia.

The extension includes 16 kilometres on an elevated guideway from King George Station to Langley City Centre along Fraser Highway.

The Surrey Langley SkyTrain will support approximately 26,700 direct and indirect jobs.

The project is expected to serve daily weekday ridership of 56,000 in its opening year, increasing to 80,000 by 2050.

Once complete, the Surrey Langley SkyTrain will make it faster and easier to travel across Metro Vancouver, with an average commute time of 22 minutes between Langley City Centre and King George station, which is more than 25 minutes faster than the current bus route.

The new transit route is expected to enter service in late 2029.

Associated Links

Surrey Langley SkyTrain

https://surreylangleyskytrain.gov.bc.ca/

New public transit investment to create jobs, grow the economy, and build back stronger communities in British Columbia

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2021/07/09/new-public-transit-investment-create-jobs-grow-economy-and-build-back

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations: Government Communications and Public Engagement, Ministry of Transportation and Transit, 250 356-8241